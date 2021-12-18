Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Now Available With A Huge Discount On Amazon India News oi-Vivek

If you are planning to get your hands on the latest Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), then this could be the right time to do the same. The AirPods (3rd Gen) were recently launched in India for Rs. 18,500, which is now available for just Rs. 16,500 with a flat Rs. 2,000 discount.

If you have an HDFC credit or debit card, you can now get a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on Amazon, which will bring down the price of the AirPods (3rd Generation) to Rs. 16,500. These are the latest pair of AirPods, which offer features like MagSafe wireless charging, spatial audio, and more.

Worth The Price?

At Rs. 16,500, the AirPods (3rd Generation) might feel a bit expensive. However, considering these are the latest pair of wireless earphones from Apple and offer 90 percent of the features available on the AirPods Pro, it does make sense to consider these devices, at least for the Apple iPhone users.

Besides the aforementioned features, the AirPods (3rd Generation) offer features like Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the sound, depending on the shape of the ear. On top of that, these earphones also offer 6 hours of music playback on a single charge, and the AirPods (3rd Generation) can also be charged using the lightning port or using a MagSafe wireless charger.

As these are Bluetooth earphones, they can be used with any smartphone, even with an Android smartphone. However, these will work best when paired with an iPhone, where, you will be able to get all the features that are available on the AirPods (3rd Generation). If you want a TWS for Android smartphones, then you can consider brands like Sony, OnePlus, and even Nothing.

Offers Is Only Applicable HDFC Card User

As mentioned before, the flat Rs. 2,000 discount on the AirPods (3rd Generation) will only be available for HDFC debit and credit card users. Unlike some of the offers on Apple products, where, you will get a cashback after the purchase, you will get a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 at the time of payment, hence, you just have to pay Rs. 16,500 during the purchase.

