Apple AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, And 3rd Gen AirPods Price Increased In India: Reason Unknown

While most brands tend to decrease the price of their devices as they gt older, Apple has done the opposite thing. The company has now increased the price of the entire range of Apple AirPods, and the already expensive AirPods just got even more expensive in India.

As of now, Apple has not shared any specific reason for the price of the AirPods, and this price hike is only applicable in India. One of the possible reasons for the price hike of the Apple AirPods is the decrease of the Indian rupee value against US dollars.

Apple AirPods Max Indian Price Details

The Apple AirPods Max is currently the most expensive headphone from Apple, which was launched for Rs. 59,900. These premium over-the-ear headphones will now cost Rs. 66,100 in India with a price hike of a whopping Rs. 6,000.

Apple AirPods Pro Indian Price Details

Apple along with the iPhone 13 series of smartphones launched the new AirPods Pro with support for MagSafe wireless charging for Rs. 24,900, and the company has now increased the price of the AirPods Pro to Rs. 26,900 in India with Rs. 2,000 price hike.

3rd Gen AirPods Price in India

The 3rd Gen AirPods was launched for Rs. 18,500, which has also received a price hike, and is now available for Rs. 20,500. All the AirPods that Apple officially sells on its website have received a price hike, and the reason for the same is unknown.

You Can Still Buy Them For Less

At the time of writing this article, the AirPods Max was available for Rs. 59,900, the AirPods Pro was available for Rs. 20,490, and the 3rd Gen AirPods was available for Rs. 17,990. With bank offers, you can get additional discounts on these AirPods, especially on Amazon and Flipkart, at least for a limited time.

Even platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are expected to increase the price of the AirPods in the near future. Hence, if you have been eyeing getting the 3rd Gen AirPods, AirPods Pro, or even the AirPods Max, then this is probably the right time to buy a pair.

