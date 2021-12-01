Just In
Here’s How Apple AirPods Transparent Prototype Might Look Like
Apple AirPods is dominating the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds segment of late. The company pioneered the segment with the launch of the Apple AirPods for the first time, thereby creating a new market segment. Later, many brands entered this category with similar products that are priced affordably. One brand that brought in a difference is Nothing, the brainchild of the former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.
Nothing launched the Ear (1) TWS earbuds with a transparent design for both the earbuds and charging case earlier this year. Now, it looks like Apple could also be experimenting with this as the images of a pair of Apple AirPods in a transparent plastic case for the earbuds' outer shell have been surfaced online. The transparent case appears to extend to the stem of the earbuds as well. It lets us take a glance at the innards of the TWS earbuds. These images were shared by Giulio Zompetti on Twitter.
Apple AirPods With Transparent Case
These images could be an engineering prototype meant for internal testing. These images of the Apple AirPods with a transparent case have emerged close to the heels of the leaked images of the Apple 29W charger with a transparent casing by Giulio Zompetti. For the uninitiated, the 29W power adapter bundled with the 12-inch MacBook and was discontinued with the product and a 30W adapter replaced it.
Notably, Giulio Zompetti is an avid collector of prototype devices from the Cupertino tech giant. Previously, the same source shared images of the Apple Watch Series 3 featuring additional connectors, an iPhone 12 Pro, an iPad original model with two 30-pin ports, Apple Watch prototypes, a 3rd gen iPod Touch, and an AirPower prototype, which did not make its way into the market.
What To Expect?
Given that the transparent Apple AirPods prototype could be meant for internal testing, we cannot confirm that the product could be launched for sure. It is quite unlikely that the Cupertino tech giant could launch this version of the earbuds into the market. Currently, Apple launches only the white variant of the AirPods without giving any color option for its fans. So, the chances for it to launch a transparent pair of earbuds are meager.
