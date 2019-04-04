ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Apple Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones officially launched with 24 hours music playback

    Apple Powerbeats Pro is powered by Apple H1 chipset

    By
    |

    Apple has officially launched the Powerbeats Pro, the first totally wireless earphones from Beats. The Apple Powerbeats Pro is the latest truly wireless earphones from Apple, which are designed for the power users. Here is everything you need to know about Apple's latest truly wireless earphones.

    Apple Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones officially launched

     

    Apple Powerbeats Pro price and availability

    The Apple Powerbeats Pro retails in the US for $249.95 or Rs 17137.95. The earphones will be available from Apple official websites, Apple store, and Apple authorized sellers. The Powerbeats Pro will be available in Ivory, Navy, Moss, and Black colors.

    Apple Powerbeats Pro specifications and features

    • Up to 9 hours of music playback on a single charge
    • Powered by Apple H1 chipset (same as the 2nd Gen AirPods)
    • Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks
    • Sweat and water resistance, though no IP rating specified
    • Voice free Hey Siri support
    • Built-in speakerphone

    The earphones itself offer 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, whereas the case can offer an additional 15 hours of music playback, offering a total battery life of 24 hours on a single charge. The earphones do support fast charging, which offers up to 4.5 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging.

    Using "Hey Siri," voice commands, a user can change volume skip tracks, which works only iOS devices. Similarly, Android smartphone users can do the same tasks using dedicate volume buttons located on the earbuds.

    According to Apple, the Powerbeats Pro offers excellent sound quality due to the snug fit design, and these earphones are designed to offer a comfortable fit even with the continues usage. Depending on the requirement, users can use the left, right, or both earphones on an iPhone or an iPad.

    The Apple Powerbeats Pro can be used with iPad, iPhone, iMac, MacBook, and Android smartphones with support for Bluetooth connectivity. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Powerbeats Pro in India.

    Source

    Read More About: beats apple news wireless earphones
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue