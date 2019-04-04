Apple Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones officially launched with 24 hours music playback News oi-Vivek Apple Powerbeats Pro is powered by Apple H1 chipset

Apple has officially launched the Powerbeats Pro, the first totally wireless earphones from Beats. The Apple Powerbeats Pro is the latest truly wireless earphones from Apple, which are designed for the power users. Here is everything you need to know about Apple's latest truly wireless earphones.

Apple Powerbeats Pro price and availability

The Apple Powerbeats Pro retails in the US for $249.95 or Rs 17137.95. The earphones will be available from Apple official websites, Apple store, and Apple authorized sellers. The Powerbeats Pro will be available in Ivory, Navy, Moss, and Black colors.

Apple Powerbeats Pro specifications and features

Up to 9 hours of music playback on a single charge

Powered by Apple H1 chipset (same as the 2nd Gen AirPods)

Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks

Sweat and water resistance, though no IP rating specified

Voice free Hey Siri support

Built-in speakerphone

The earphones itself offer 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, whereas the case can offer an additional 15 hours of music playback, offering a total battery life of 24 hours on a single charge. The earphones do support fast charging, which offers up to 4.5 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging.

Using "Hey Siri," voice commands, a user can change volume skip tracks, which works only iOS devices. Similarly, Android smartphone users can do the same tasks using dedicate volume buttons located on the earbuds.

According to Apple, the Powerbeats Pro offers excellent sound quality due to the snug fit design, and these earphones are designed to offer a comfortable fit even with the continues usage. Depending on the requirement, users can use the left, right, or both earphones on an iPhone or an iPad.

The Apple Powerbeats Pro can be used with iPad, iPhone, iMac, MacBook, and Android smartphones with support for Bluetooth connectivity. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Powerbeats Pro in India.

