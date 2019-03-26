Apple's truly wire-less Powerbeats Pro spotted in iOS 12.2 News oi-Karan Sharma Apple's truly wire-less Powerbeats Pro spotted in iOS 12.2. All you need to know.

It has been recently reported that Apple is working on a new pair of wire-less Earphones specifically for a workout. On March 25 the truly wireless earbuds called Powerbeats Pro were spotted in iOS 12.2. 9to5Mac was the first one to report the earbuds.

According to the report, the Powerbeats Pro comes in a Beats-branded charging case and the image didn't show any wire between the two earbuds. You can use the charging case for carrying the earbuds when you are not using them. The image suggests the Powerbeats Pro will be available in two color options, which will be black and white.

However, it has not been cleared when the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to launch the Powerbeats Pro. As per CNET report, there must be a possibility that Apple might use the H1 chip which is there in recently launched second-generation Apple AirPods. It is also expected that the Powerbeats will come with wireless Qi charging support.

IOS 12.2 also showcased an image of the Powerbeats Pro with the charging case. The case looks similar to the AirPods case but the opens from the side panel instead of the top. According to the report, the earbuds are expected to offer better bass and water resistance as compared to the AirPods. The design of the in-ear headphone looks very stable even during rigorous activity like running, swimming, workout and more.

Apple's latest AirPods comes with a price tag of $199 and the current Powerbeats also comes with the same cost. So there is a possibility the upcoming Powerbeats Pro will be launch in the same. It's very tough to predict anything right now, let's wait for the official launch and see at what price point the company is going to launch the wearable.