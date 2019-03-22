Apple AirPower mat spotted online: Everything you need to know News oi-Karan Sharma Apple AirPower mat spotted on the official website with new AirPods and iPhone XS. All you need to know about the wireless charger.

On March 21 Apple updated its AirPods page to mention the latest features included in the second-generation AirPods along with the wireless charging case. The company has posted an image on the portal which shows an iPhone X and AirPods laying on the AirPower mat. Later the company removed the image from the website.

The image shows the new AirPods along with the charging case the iPhone XS laying on the unreleased AirPowere mat. This might be an indication that the company is planning to launch the AirPower in the near future.

Apple AirPower mat is meant for charging three devices at a time, but the company has presented only two devices in order to market the AirPods specifically. This is not the first time, the company has also shown the AirPowe mat on the Apple watch site before the launch of the Series 4. Moreover, the design on both the images renders is not changed.

While looking at the image we can say that the on-screen charging interface of the phone while placed on the mat is changed. You can see the time is no longer shown on the lock screen and the 'Charging Case' label is changed to AirPods case. The names of the owner are also changed from Sam to David.

It was also expected that Apple will launch the AirPower Mat along with iMac, iPad Air and iPad mini, and second-generation AirPods, but it doesn't seem to happen.

Currently, we don't know when the company is planning to introduce the AirPower mat. Hope we will get to see the launch soon.

