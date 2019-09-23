Apple Watch Saves Another Life: An Inspiring Facebook story News oi-Vivek

Just like everything, Technology also has two sides to it. On one side, it disturbs our health, makes us sloppy and kills our jobs. On the other side, it helps us to become more productive and get more out of life. Most of the day-to-day tasks that we do are entirely dependent on technology. But, here is an aspiring story on how technology can save lives as well.

Apple Watch Saves Life

The Apple Watch is the world's most adopted smartwatch and over the years, the company has introduced a lot of health and fitness features. One of such features is the Fall Detection.

With special sensors and software, the Apple Watch can send a notification to the emergency contacts. Gabe Burdett has shared a story Facebook on how Apple Watch has helped to save his fathers' life.

According to the story, Gabe went mountain biking with his father and he received a notification "detected a Hard Fall" on his device with a map location. By the time he arrived at the location, his father was nowhere to be found. Then he gets another notification stating an updated maps location to the nearest health care.

His dad had flipped his bike and hit his head, knocking him out. Upon the fall detection, the watch automatically sent a notification to 911 with the exact location and the rescue team was able to take him to the hospital within 30 minutes. Later in the Facebook post, he states that his dad is doing great with minor injuries and suggests everyone to turn on Fall Detection if they own an Apple Watch.

Similarly, Apple is also the first company to launch a smartwatch with a built-in ECG (electrocardiogram). Though it might not be sufficient for a clear diagnosis, it should indicate if there are any abnormalities in the heartbeats.

