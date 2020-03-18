Beats Powerbeats 4 Launched With Apple H1 Chip

Powerbeats 4 Features

As an Apple brand, Beats has rolled out a couple of audio devices. Powerbeats 4, as the name suggests, is the fourth generation following devices like the Powerbeats 3, Powerbeats Pro, and more. The company claims to offer better audio performance with the Powerbeats 4, priced at $150, roughly Rs. 11,100.

Going into the details, the Powerbeats 4 is powered by the Apple H1 chip, just like the Powerbeats Pro, which is said to offer seamless connection, like the AirPods lineup. The use of the Apple H1 chip means that the Powerbeats 4 will also get native, handsfree access to Siri. The new audio device comes with an IPX4 rating with sweat resistance making the audio device suitable for all kinds of workouts.

Powerbeats 4 Battery Performance

Battery capability for a wireless audio device is one of the most essential aspects and the Powerbeats 4 claims to pack 15 hours of playback duration. This is a big boost from the 12 hours of playback available on the Powerbeats 3 and the nine hours on the Powerbeats Pro.

Additionally, Beats has featured a ‘Fast Fuel' feature on the Powerbeats 4, which claims to give 1.5 hours of audio playback with just five minutes of charging. It can be charged via Lightning connector, with a Lightning to USB-A cable. A travel pouch for the earphones is shipped along.

The Powerbeats 4 also comes with an audio sharing feature, where users can connect up to two earphones to the same iPhone, a handy feature especially while traveling in pairs. Audio sharing also extends to other Powerbeats earphones and even pair it with AirPods.

The Powerbeats 4 will begin rolling out in the US from March 18 and might launch in other markets later. It is available in black, white, and red color variants.