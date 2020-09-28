Blaupunkt BH11 Wireless Headphones Launched For Rs. 2,099 In India News oi-Vivek

Blaupunkt, a German accessories brand, has launched an affordable wireless headphone -- the Blaupunkt BH11 in India. It comes with an over-the-ear design and is fitted with 40mm speakers.

The entire speaker is made out of high-quality plastic and it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which can be used to connect the headphone with computers and other devices that don't support Bluetooth. These headphones don't offer any sort of noise cancellation. Given the type, they should be able to isolate the noise, thanks to the over-the-ear design.

The headphone also has a built-in microphone and can be used to take calls. Besides, the headphone has physical volume control buttons along with a single media control button. It supports dual-pairing, allowing users to switch between two devices with just a single click.

The Blaupunkt BH11 has a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz and a sensitivity of 105+3db. When used with Android/iOS devices, the headphone can be used to summon the virtual voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri.

The headphones give an option to the user to select between Blaupunkt Music and the Turbo Bass Mode. The latter offers a bass-heavy sound profile, while the former offers a more balanced sound.

The headphone has a massive 490 mAh battery and can last for 24 hours of continuous music playback. The headphone will take 3 hours to fully charge and it uses a micro USB port for charging and the retail package also ships with a charging cable.

Price And Availability

The Blaupunkt BH11 will retail for Rs. 2,099, which seems like great pricing for a headphone with the aforementioned features. The headphones will be available via the Blaupunkt India official website.

Tor the asking price, the Blaupunkt BH11 seems like a great product especially for those, who are looking for an affordable pair of Bluetooth headphones with great battery life.

