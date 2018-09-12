ENGLISH

Blaupunkt joins hand with Flipkart to launch smart LED TVs in India

Blaupunkt will launch 4K UHD Premium TVs, Smart Sound Series TVs and also the Family Series of the TVs in India.

    Blaupunkt, a German audio equipment manufacturer has recently joined hands with the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart to launch its new line-up of smart LED TVs in India. The new line-up of Blaupunkt TVs will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart. With this, Blaupunkt has finally made an entry in the TV market in India. Blaupunkt has also announced that it has planned for a long-term expansion in the TV associated business in India.

    As for the products, Blaupunkt will introduce LED TVs across all the price ranges. The company will launch 4K UHD Premium TVs, Smart Sound Series TVs and also the Family Series of the TVs. Blaupunkt had first showcased the Family Series TVs at the IFA 2018 which was held last month only. The Family Series TVs will come with a starting price of Rs 12,999. Blaupunkt is expected to release the new line up of LED TVs starting from September 18th this year.

    As for the pricing and availability, the Blaupunkt's Family series of LED TVs will offer 32-inch and 43-inch LED TV models and will come with a starting price of Rs 12,999. On the other hand, the mid-range Blaupunkt TV lineup will be named as Smart Sound line-up and it will comprise of three LED TV variants. The Smart Sound line-up will consist of a 32-inch TV, 43-inch TV, and a 50-inch TV. This line-up of LED TVs is primarily focused on delivering a good quality of audio experience. Blaupunkt will also offer top-end 4K UHD Premium series of TVs. This particular line-up will offer three LED TVs and as per the company, this series of TVs will offer the best quality of audio-visual experience. The 4K UHD Premium series, as the name suggests, will offer a high-resolution display and also a built-in soundbar.

    The Blaupunkt LED TVs will also offer some new features such as an AI-based interface which supports voice commands, a Universal Search Feature which will help to discover content easily, a smart AirMouse for voice and touch inputs and more. Blaupunkt TVs will probably be priced on a lower side which can be a positive factor to boost the company's sales in India. It would be interesting to see how well the brand stands in competition with other brands primarily Xiaomi's Mi TV.

    Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
