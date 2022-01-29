Boat Airdopes 111 With 28 Hours Battery Life, Siri, Google Assistant Unveiled In India News oi-Megha Rawat

The Airdopes 111 from boAt, one of India's wearable and audio brands, is now available in India for Rs 1,499. The Airdopes 181, Airdopes 601, and Airdopes 201 are the latest additions to the company's Airdopes series of TWS. Now, boAt has discreetly released the Airdopes 111, its latest entry-level TWS earbuds.

The earbuds come in four different colors and have a 13mm driver, Bluetooth 5.1, IWP technology, and much more. They are available for purchase on major retailing sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and on the official website. Boat Airdopes 111 also supports Google Assistant and Siri. Aside from that, the Boat Airdrops 111 will be equipped with a powerful battery and touch control to make usage easy.

Boat Airdopes 111 Features

The Boat Airdopes 111 TWS earbuds have a slew of varied features. It has 13mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. It has IWP technology for seamless connectivity between the earbuds and the device, which connects the earbuds to the smartphone immediately when they are removed from the case.

It also has a built-in microphone for crystal-clear voice during calls. It also has quick response touch controls that allow users to use voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant to control music and calls.

On a single full charge, the Boat Airdopes 111 has a battery life of up to 28 hours. You receive support for the Type-C connection for charging, which allows for rapid charging and provides 45 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

Boat Airdopes 111 Price And Availability

The new Airdopes 111 earbuds cost Rs. 1,499. The earphones, on the other hand, cost Rs 1,299 as of now on Amazon for early buyers. Boat Airdopes 111 come in four different colors, Ocean Blue, Sand Pearl, Carbon Black, and Snow White. The Airdopes are available on major e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and on the official website of Boat.

The Boat Airdopes 111 are said to be ergonomically lightweight and easy to use by the one-touch assistant. Users need to be selective in picking up their Airdopes from the Boat Airdopes ecosystem.

Best Mobiles in India