Bose launches new range of smart audio products starting at Rs 39,000

Bose Home Speaker 500:

The Bose 500 Home speaker is packed with two custom drivers which are placed in opposite directions so that the sound output produced by the device covers a maximum area. This helps the speaker to provide a loud and clear sound output. The speaker features an anodized aluminum design and measures 20 x 15 x 10 cm. You also get key controls at the top of the speakers.

Bose Soundbar 700:

The Bose Soundbar 700 uses the company's proprietary ADAPTiQ technology which allows the soundbars to adjust themselves to the surroundings and HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) for compatibility with future technology. The Soundbar 700 packs Bose's PhaseGuides technology which is coupled with the speakers.

To deliver high quality of audio with the detailed depth the soundbar uses Bose's PhaseGuides technology coupled with the speakers, custom low-profile transducers and QuietPort technology. You also get a universal remote control along with the soundbar to control it at any given point of time. The Soundbar 700 can be mounted on the wall or can also be expanded with a wireless base module and rear speakers. This will help them to generate 5.1 surround sound experience.

Bose Soundbar 500:

Similar to the Soundbar 700, the Soundbar 500 also comes with ADAPTiQ technology and HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) for compatibility with the future technology. The Soundbar 500 features matte finish design and measures 4cm x 10cm x 78cm. The Soundbar 500 is also claimed to provide a powerful sound output which will surely please the audio enthusiast masses. You can also mount the device on the wall or can be expanded with a wireless bass module and rear speakers to provide a 5.1 channel audio output.