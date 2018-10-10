Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on Google Home and Google Home Mini

Related Articles
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is live and during the sale, there will be various products that will be offered at eye-grabbing deals. We already have seen the list of some devices which will be available at discounted prices from some major brands such as Samsung, Honor, and others. This time it's the Google Assistant back smart speakers i.e Google Home and Google Home Mini which are receiving a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.
It is an undeniable fact that the Google Assistant has emerged to be one of the best voice-based digital assistants which are available in the market. It's not just the smartphones; the voice assistant also powers the company's own smart speaker range. Let's see what offers we get on these smart speakers as a part of the sale.
Google Home:
The Google Home is a larger version of the Google Home Mini. The smart speaker comes with an original price tag of Rs 8,999 and, as a part of the Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce giant is offering the smart speaker at a discount of Rs 1,500. This means following the discounts you can grab a brand new Google Home smart speaker for Rs 6,999.
Google Home Mini:
The Google Home Mini features a small portable design which might appear tiny but produces powerful sound output. As for the pricing the Google Home Mini comes with an original price tag of Rs 4,099, however, as a part of the big billion days sale, you can get your hands on a new Home Mini smart speaker for just Rs 2,499. The smart speaker is available in two different color variants including Charcoal Black and White.
Additional offer:
Apart from the above mentioned discounts Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of 10 percent on the purchase of both the Google Home and Google Home Mini. If you make a purchase using HDFC debit or credit card then you will get the additional discount of 10 percent on the effective price of the smart speakers.