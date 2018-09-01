IFA 2018: Huawei introduces Alexa backed ‘AI Cube’ smart speaker

The IFA 2018 is live and a number of products have been announced during the ongoing consumer electronics show. Huawei, the Chinese tech giant has also introduced its new products. The company has introduced world's first 7nm chipset and has also officially announced the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. Apart from these two products, Huawei has also launched its new Smart speaker at the IFA 2018.

Huawei has launched AI Cube smart speaker which unlike its name is actually a cylinder-shaped Smart speaker. In terms of design, the Huawei AI Cube borrows its look from the Google Home with the only difference being in size. The AI Cube is a bit bigger in size as compared to the Google Home. The speaker grille is placed down below and has a section which lights up while interacting with the smart speakers via voice. Notably, the AI Cube comes equipped with a fully functional LTE modem/ router and a larger speaker chamber.

As for the specifications, the speakers are packed with a 15-watt speaker which is backed by Huawei's HiSten software to produce good quality of audio output. The smart speakers also have four far-field mics. These far-field mics will help the Amazon's Alexa assistant to respond to a user's command.

As we mentioned earlier, the AI Cube comes equipped with a full-fledged LTE modem/ router, therefore, the speakers can also be used as a mobile router. Unfortunately, the AI Cube doesn't come with a built-in battery so the users will need to be within the reach of a power outlet. Huawei has also claimed that the AI Cube could deliver data speeds of up to 300Mbps, with the Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1200Mbps over 802.11 ac.

As for the pricing and availability is concerned Huawei has not given any specific timeline for the release of the AI Cube. It is expected that the smart cube (smart speaker) will make its way to the European market later this year. There is no information available on the pricing as well, however, we will keep you posted on the same.

Image Source