Google Assistant will now allow users to book cheapest cab from Ola or Uber

Google Assistant is undeniably one of the best voice-based digital assistants that we have available today. The digital Assistant allows us to carry on with some specific tasks with the help of voice commands which makes our lives quite easy. Now, Google has announced a new feature for its Assistant which will come in handy while booking any cab for any desired destination.

With the introduction of this new feature, Google Assistant will now allow the users to search for the best and cheapest ride option for the destination they want to travel. The Assistant will list all the cab options available from different cab service providers. The listing will also show information on the fares and estimated arrival time of the available cabs.

As for compatibility, the new feature is compatible with smartphones and smart speakers which have Google Assistant integrated. Google has started rolling out the new feature for some of the regions in the country and is expected to be available for all the devices soon.

In order to use this feature, all a user needs to do is give a command, "Hey Google, book a ride to (destination name)", and he/she will be shown the list of all the available ride options from various cab service providers including Ola and Uber.

Upon selecting a particular ride option, the user will be redirected to the app instantly from where he/she can confirm the booking. Users can also avail the cab service from any specific company all they need to do is specify the name of the company while giving the voice command.

As for the availability, Google has started rolling out the new feature in the countries where English is the primary language and where the ride service partners of Google are operating. Google is expected to add the support for more regions and languages gradually.