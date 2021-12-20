Boult Audio AirBass Propods X Earbuds With 32 Hours Battery Launched In India; Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boult Audio has announced a new pair of TWS earbuds named the AirBass Propods X in India. Carrying an affordable price tag, the latest earbuds claim to offer a battery life of 32 hours, fast charging, an official IP, and much more. The new Boult Audio AirBass Propods X will compete with other TWS earbuds like the Noise Beads and the Buds Prima.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Features

The Airbass Propods X comes with a stem-like design. The earbuds can be used separately. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and the earbuds pair automatically with your device as soon as you take them out of the case.

The Airbass Propods X also supports voice assistants and touch controls, this means you can adjust the volume, play or pause the music, change tracks, attend or reject calls by touching on the earbuds.

For battery, the earbuds are said to offer eight hours of playback time on a single charge, while with a charging case, you'll get a total of 32 hours battery. It supports fast charging via Type-C and is claimed to offer 100 minutes playback time with just 10 minutes of charge. Lastly, the earbuds measure 9.6 x 8.5 x 3.5 cm and weigh 90 Grams. It is also IPX5 certified for dust and water-resistant.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X Price And Availability In India

The Boult Audio AirBass Propods X price has been set at Rs. 1,499. The earbuds can now be purchased in only black color options via Amazon. As per the Amazon listing, there will also be red and white color variants. It is also important to note that, the price of the AirBassPropods X might go up after some time.

Better Than Competition?

Under Rs. 1,500, the Boult Audio AirBass Propods X would be a good choice with 32 hours battery, impressive design, and IPX5 water resistance. As above mentioned, the newly announced Noise Bead earbuds will be a great alternative to the AirBass Propods X. The Noise earbuds are also announced at the same price tag; however, you'll get a better battery on the Boult Audio earbuds compared to the Noise.

