Conekt Gadgets launches power banks, earphones starting at Rs. 349

Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, announced its entry into India's accessories market. The brand was unveiled by an Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma at an event in Mumbai.

The company also announced the launch of Zeal Series - Power banks, Dash Series- Wall chargers, Ace series - Data Cables, Youth Series -Car Mount, Chick Series - Earphones, Verve Series - Car Chargers and Elan - Wireless Charger.

The Zeal series of power banks include the Zeal Champ 10000mAh, Zeal Plus 5000 mAh, Zeal Neo 10000mAh, Zeal Prime 10000mAh, Zeal Alpha 6000mAh, Zeal Pro 6000mAh, Zeal Biz 9000mAh and Zeal Max 20000mAh.

According to the company, it offers a superior grip with minimum weight and 2A output capacity and all these products have features of smart charging, high durability and overcharging protection.

While Chick series of earphones comes to light in weight ear-pins that create a super secure fit and have a powerful bass. It's rich sound, unique design and universally compatibility, perhaps make it your everyday travel companion, and Wireless Charger features the latest in wireless technology to provide wireless charging directly to Android and IOS devices. It is light in weight with a high-quality performance.

Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO Conekt Gadgets said, "Starting from 20th of this Month our products will be available in 5,000 retail outlets across India and in all the leading e-commerce platforms."

There's a Car Mount for youth which supports Automatic instant locking & unlocking, Infrared Sensor, 360-degree rotation and an adjustable stand. It has an anti-slip grip for the smartphone without any magnets. It works with phones of all shape and sizes. The car mount also comes with the feature of wireless charging. It has a suction cup that one can attach to the dashboard and even the windshield.

Aashish Kumbhat, CMO Conekt Gadgets said "We are delighted to be associated with Rohit Sharma, who is the epitome of a barrier-breaking performer and a widely admired youth icon. His charismatic personality reflects Conekt's ideology of being innovative and versatile. We believe this partnership will build our reach into the consumer space and enhance the preference for Conekt gadgets in India."