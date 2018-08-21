Dell introduces new gaming monitors with a refresh rate of up to 155Hz

Gamescom 2018 convention is being held in Berlin, Germany this year. During the event, Dell has made a myriad of announcements for the users. The company has introduced its new 'G' series of gaming monitors along with an Alienware Command Centre freebie with all Alienware peripherals. The company has also announced its two new gaming monitors in the ongoing event. The gaming monitors introduced by Dell will be available in 24-inch version and a larger 27-inch variant.

According to some reports from Beebom, Dell's 24-inch gaming monitor comes with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1ms. This implies that the gaming monitor will have minimum input lag and provide tear-free graphics along with super smooth frame transition rate and an overall enhanced gameplay experience.

On the other hand, the bigger version of the gaming display which is the 27-inch variant has a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The 27-inch variant offers a higher refresh rate of 155Hz and a same response time of 1ms. Both the variants of the gaming monitors come with a support for AMD FreeSync technology. The AMD FreeSync technology allows the users to create up to three display profiles and also let the users decide to select the visual mode best suited for their needs and provide them a personalized gaming experience.

Both the gaming monitors feature the Recon-Blue metallic paint design. The monitors are covered under Dell Premium Panel Exchange guarantee. Under the Dell Premium Exchange guarantee users can get a free panel displacement even if they spot a single bright pixel on the display. Notably, the device needs to be in the warranty period in order to claim the replacement offer.

In terms of pricing, the 24-inch Dell gaming monitor comes with a price tag of $319.99 (Rs 22,260 approx), whereas, the 27-inch gaming monitor will be available at a price tag of $549.99 (Rs 38,261 approx). Both the gaming monitors from Dell will be available in North America and Asia Pacific regions beginning from August 28 and can be purchased from Dell's official website.

Besides, Dell has also introduced the Alienware Command Center, which functions as a central gaming dashboard which combines system settings, content and other functionalities. The Alienware Command center can be further used to configure the settings on the 'gaming homepage' and will come bundled with all Alienware peripherals.