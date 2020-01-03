Dell Launches New Range Of Professional Monitors At CES 2020 News oi-Vivek

At CES 2020, Dell has officially unveiled a whole new range of professional-grade monitors with up to 4K resolution. These monitors range from 19-inch to 86-inch and offer various features to improve productivity. Here are some of the models that the company unveiled at CES 2020.

Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C8621QT)

As the name suggests, this is a 4K resolution monitor with an 85.6-inch screen size with support for touch input. The monitor has 20 touch input points along with a USB Type-C input port. It also comes with Dell's proprietary screen drop feature, which lets users adjust the display at variable heights.

The Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor will be available from April 2020 but there is no information on the pricing.

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor (U4320Q)

This is also a 4K resolution monitor with a 42.5-inch screen size without touch input. It comes with a height-adjustable stand and also has a USB Type-C port, capable of delivering power up to 90W, which can be used to charge phones and laptops.

The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor will go on sale from January 30, 2020, and it comes with a retail price of $1,049.99 (approx Rs. 75,296.36).

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q)

This is one of the most compact monitors from Dell with 4K resolution and it continues to offer a USB Type-C port like the other two models. The monitor covers 95% DCI-P3 color space and it is also VESA Display HDR 400 certified panel. This model is also available in a 25-inch screen size and it's called Dell UltraSharp 25 USB-C Monitor (U2520Q).

Both models will be available from Jan.30, 2020. The 25-inch model retails for $479.99 (approx Rs. 34,420.80), whereas the 27-inch monitor will cost $709.99 (approx Rs. 50,914.45).

P Series & E Series Monitors

Unlike the 4K monitors, the P and E series models are affordable options, which vary in resolution from 4K to 1080p and a screen size of 19-inch to 27-inch. The P series monitors come with up to 4K resolution, whereas the E series monitors offer an integrated speaker.

Dell 27 Monitor (P2720D) $449.99 (Approx Rs. 32,269.46)

Dell 27 USB-C Monitor (P2720DC) $479.99 (Approx Rs. 34,420.80)

Dell 24 Monitor (P2421D) (TBA)

Dell 24 USB-C Monitor (P2421DC) (TBA)

Dell E-series (E1920H) $109.99 (Approx Rs. 7,887.55)

Dell E-series (E2020H) $119.99 (Approx Rs. 8,604.66)

Dell E-series (E2220H) $139.99 (Approx Rs. 10,038.89

Dell E-series (E2420H) $169.99 (Approx Rs. 12,190.24)

Dell E-series (E2420HS) $209.99 (Approx Rs. 15,058.70)

Dell E-series (E2720H) $249.99 (Approx Rs. 17,927.16)

Dell E-series (E2720HS) $289.99(Approx Rs. 20,795.62)

