Dizo Launching Two TWS Earbuds Later This Month In India: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme's partner brand Dizo is prepping up to launch new audio products in the country. So far, the brand has launched TWS earbuds, a smartwatch, feature phones, and so on. The next product will be the TWS earbuds that will be arrived later this month. The exact launch date and names of these products are yet to be revealed.

Dizo To Launch Two TWS Earbuds

The latest development comes on the light via 91mobiles. The publication has reported from industry sources that DIZO will announce more audio products soon in India. As of now, the brand will launch two truly wireless earbuds later this month.

Dizo Upcoming Tws Earbuds Features

The report states either one or both the earbuds will come with ANC (active noise cancelling technology) feature which is now common in the TWS earbuds segment. Besides, the upcoming earbuds are said to flaunt premium design. Apart from this, nothing more is known at this moment. If the launch will indeed happen, we expect the brand will soon share more intel in the coming days.

To recall, the brand announced the Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds and the Dizo Wireless earphones last month. The latter one has a neckband style design, while the Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds feature a metallic design with intelligent touch gesture that lets you attend/reject calls and control the music. The design of the earbuds is quite similar to the Realme Buds. Considering this, we expect the upcoming earbuds could also borrow a similar design from Realme audio products.

Moreover, we expect the upcoming earbuds will also support IP rating, gaming mode, and great battery life like the existing products. They are also expected to come with accessible price tags.

Dizo To Launch More Products In This Year

Last month, in an exclusive interaction with GizBot, Dizo's CEO, Abhilash Panda told about their upcoming plans and products. The brand will add more products by the end of this year. The company will launch 16 more products in the smart home, accessories, smart care, and smart entertainment segment. Further, he said to us Dizo wants to be a number one TWS brand in the next two years. And the company is now focussing on the smart entertainment segment.

Best Mobiles in India