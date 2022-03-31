Dyson Zone Is Probably The Coolest Headphone Of 2022 With Built-In Air Purifier News oi-Vivek

Most users look for features like audio quality, battery life, noise cancellation capabilities when buying a headphone in 2022. Dyson has now come up with a new headphone, a unique headphone, which can now blow fresh air directly to your face, and it's called Dyson Zone.

The Dyson Zone looks like a headphone from a futuristic sci-fi movie with tends to cover the face of the users. Hence, the Dyson Zone is not just a headphone with a built-in air-purifier, but it is also a headphone that doubles as a face mask.

Do note that the mask part of the air filter part of the Dyson Zone can be easily detached or attached, depending on the user's requirement. However, do note that, unlike a mask, it does not touch the actual skin, hence, the company also gives an attachment, which will let users use FFP2 masks with the Dyson Zone headphone.

How Does The Dyson Zone Works?

The removal part of the Dyson Zone headphone is called "Vizor" which is said to have a mechanism similar to the Dyson home purifiers. The Vizor pulls air from the earcups of the headphone and then processes it via two-staged air purification, which includes the use of electrostatic media to attract small particles in the air.

Coming back to the headphone parts of the Dyson Zone, it is equipped with neodymium magnets and is said to offer 40 hours of music playback on a single charge. There is a USB Type-C port for recharging the battery, which can recharge 60 percent of the battery in 20 minutes.

However, attaching the Vizor air purifier accessory will heavily affect the battery life of the Dyson Zone headphone. When used with minimum purification settings, the headphone will deliver four and a half hours of battery life, and when used with maximum purification settings, the headphone can last for one and a half hours.

As of now, there is no information on when the Dyson Zone will launch in India or how much these headphones also double as air purifier costs. Considering the other Dyson products, the Dyson Zone will definitely be one expensive headphone and might cost as much as something like the AirPods Max.

