Energy Sistem launches Party 6 tower speaker in India for Rs 20,999

Energy Sistem, a Spanish multimedia and digital entertainment company have launched a new tower speaker, Party 6 Speaker in India. The newly launched speaker is a 2.1 channel surround sound tower speaker that comes with a built-in microphone and an LED display.

Ms. Suzanne Hoyos, Country Manager, Energy Sistem said in a written statement that, "We are excited to launch our party speakers range in India after the success of our Home Audio products in the market. We have seen great acceptance in the Indian Audio market and we aim to keep populating our portfolio with innovative and quality audio products for our music lover community across India".

The 2.1 surround sound tower speaker also has a control panel with equalizer and an LED display. Users will get the option to set the LED lights in 3 different modes which change with the rhythm of the music being played. Users will also be allowed to change the microphone settings so that the speaker can be used a personal karaoke. Also, users can also connect their external music instrument to play along with their songs. This will add more fun when there is any party going on.

In addition to the abovementioned features, the speakers will further allow the users to connect mikes and guitars externally, which, as mentioned earlier will allow them to organize karaoke sessions and more. The speaker also has a party-setting button which is named as 'Energy Music Power 600'. This button is used to set 'Epic Bass' and sharp treble to fill up the dance floor with music.

Alchemie Commerce Private Limited, the official India partner of Energy Sistem had mentioned in an official press release that the colored lights on the Energy Audio Party 6 "pulse with the rhythm of the music with 3 different modes to create a spectacular party atmosphere". The audio can be played with simple slides and the music volume can be controlled by moving the dials and twisting the wheel.

As for the pricing and availability, the Energy Audio Party 6 tower speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 20,999 and is available for sale on the company's own website. Interested users can click on this link to buy the speaker.