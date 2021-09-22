ENGLISH

    Facebook Announces Portal Go and Portal+ For Video Calls And Conferences

    By
    |

    Facebook has officially launched two new hardware devices for video calling -- the Portal Go and the Portal+. With a starting price of $199 and $349, respectively, these devices can be used for video calling, music streaming, and can also be used as a digital photo frame.

     
    Facebook Announces Portal Go and Portal+ For Video Calls

    Facebook Portal Go Features

    The Portal Go is the most affordable video conferencing device from Facebook with a 10-inch display. It also packs a 12MP camera with support for the ultrawide field-of-view and doubles as a wireless speaker with support for music streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio.

    Facebook Portal+ Features

    The Portal+ comes with a slightly large 14-inch display with a similar 12 MP ultrawide field of view camera. This model has a stereo speaker setup with dual 5W full-range speakers along with a 20W woofer, identical to the Portal Go.

    Made For Personal And Professional User

    Facebook claims that the Portal Go and thew Portal+ are made for both personal and professional usage. Both models of the portal will get support for Microsoft Teams along with built-in security features from Microsoft Intune app protection.

    Both models support video calling from platforms like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Zoom. Similarly, they also come with built-in Amazon Alexa. Both models do support touch input along with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi networks.

    Pricing And Availability

    The Portal Go and the Portal+ will be available for pre-order starting today for $199 and $349, respectively. Both products will start shipping from October 19 and are currently available for the US market.

    Besides these devices, Facebook has also launched the Portal TV, a web camera for your television with HD resolution, and it also doubles as a streaming device with support for apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

     

    This product retails for $149 and is currently the most affordable product from the portal series. Lastly, there is also the Portal, which is a 10-inch display with a 13MP camera and a stereo speaker setup. As of now, there is no information on the availability of any of these products in India.

    Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 15:32 [IST]
