Just In
- 13 min ago BSNL Launches Bharat AirFiber Modem: Here's How To Get It
- 45 min ago Oppo A55 4G Leaked In Full Glory; 50MP Triple Camera, Punch-Hole Display Confirmed
- 1 hr ago Fossil Gen 6 With SD Wear 4100 Plus And Wear OS 2 Launched In India
- 1 hr ago Realme GT Neo2 Debuts With SD870, 65W Charging; India Launch Date, Price
Don't Miss
- News J&K govt sacks 6 employees for having terror links
- Movies Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore And Inaaya Remember Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi On His Death Anniversary
- Travel 7 Amazing Indian Beaches For Families
- Sports IPL 2021: Punjab Kings batsman Deepak Hooda's Instagram post under BCCI ACU radar
- Lifestyle Radhika Madan Gives Us 3 Awesome Party Outfit Goals; Which Attire Did You Like The Most?
- Finance Nifty Realty Gains 8.5%; Godrej Properties, Sunteck, Brigade Hit Fresh 52 Week High
- Education AP PGECET Admit Card 2021 Released, Check AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2021 Download Link
- Automobiles Skoda Kushaq Style Variant Gets Updated; Kushaq Style Variant Now Receives 6 Airbags & TPMS
Facebook Announces Portal Go and Portal+ For Video Calls And Conferences
Facebook has officially launched two new hardware devices for video calling -- the Portal Go and the Portal+. With a starting price of $199 and $349, respectively, these devices can be used for video calling, music streaming, and can also be used as a digital photo frame.
Facebook Portal Go Features
The Portal Go is the most affordable video conferencing device from Facebook with a 10-inch display. It also packs a 12MP camera with support for the ultrawide field-of-view and doubles as a wireless speaker with support for music streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio.
Facebook Portal+ Features
The Portal+ comes with a slightly large 14-inch display with a similar 12 MP ultrawide field of view camera. This model has a stereo speaker setup with dual 5W full-range speakers along with a 20W woofer, identical to the Portal Go.
Made For Personal And Professional User
Facebook claims that the Portal Go and thew Portal+ are made for both personal and professional usage. Both models of the portal will get support for Microsoft Teams along with built-in security features from Microsoft Intune app protection.
Both models support video calling from platforms like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Zoom. Similarly, they also come with built-in Amazon Alexa. Both models do support touch input along with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi networks.
Pricing And Availability
The Portal Go and the Portal+ will be available for pre-order starting today for $199 and $349, respectively. Both products will start shipping from October 19 and are currently available for the US market.
Besides these devices, Facebook has also launched the Portal TV, a web camera for your television with HD resolution, and it also doubles as a streaming device with support for apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.
This product retails for $149 and is currently the most affordable product from the portal series. Lastly, there is also the Portal, which is a 10-inch display with a 13MP camera and a stereo speaker setup. As of now, there is no information on the availability of any of these products in India.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
29,999
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
47,999