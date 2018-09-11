FiiO launches M3k high-resolution lossless music player in India

FiiO, a Chinese electronics brand has launched a new audio product for the Indian masses. The company has launched M3K Portable high-resolution lossless music player. The high-resolution lossless music player comes with a price tag of Rs 6,990 and can be purchased from Fiio's official website and also from other leading e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart. The music player will also be available for sale in the offline stores.

As for the design, the FiiO M3K features an aluminum unibody casing with tempered glass display. The music player comes with familiar touchpad-based controls which are used for navigation. As per the FiiO, the M3K has a 'near indestructible' design.

For controls and operations, the M3K has a set of capacitive buttons and touchpad. The device has five different set of keys which makes it easy to operate the device. The UI is said to be easy to operate and is lined up as Next/Previous track, Confirmation, Back and Menu keys. FiiO has used backlit touch buttons so that a user can easily identify even in the dark light situations.

In terms of display, the M3K sports a 2.0-inch IPS screen which is powered by an X100E Ingenic processor which as per the company will deliver high performance while consuming less power. As for the battery backup, FiiO claims that the M3K features a prolonged battery back up of up to 24 hours and a standby time of up to 38 days. For audio, there is an Akashi 384Khz/32-bit AKM AK4376A DAC which helps in producing good quality audio with low-distortion audio.

The M3K comes with an AB feature with which a user can compare as well as repeat between two different tracks a number of times. The player supports a wide range of lossless audio formats such as PCM up to 384KHz/32-bit audio, DSD, and CUE files and LRC files to display the lyrics. The equalizer comes preset with classical/rock/pop/jazz/metal/dance/vocal EQ presets, users can also set the preset manually.

The M3K player works with Mac machines without the need of downloading any separate driver. The music player can be used as a USB DAC. However, with the Windows machines, users will need to manually download and install a driver which they can get from FiiO. In addition to the aforementioned features, there is a built-in microphone, USB OTG support on Android and more.