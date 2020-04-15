ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fitbit COVID-19 Resource Hub Allows Users To Access Virtual Doctors

    By
    |

    Coronavirus has turned the world upside down and various companies are trying their best to help in these trying times. Fitness band and smartwatch maker Fitbit has now launched a new COVID-19 resource hub on its mobile app. The new feature will provide quick access to important information, resources, and other details to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

    Fitbit COVID-19 Resource Hub Access
     

    Fitbit COVID-19 Resource Hub Access

    "To help you stay healthy, safe, and connected, Fitbit is introducing a new tab in the Fitbit app to give our community access to helpful information, motivation, and resources about COVID-19," Fitbit announced via a blog post.

    COVID-19 resource hub

    Fitbit users can find the new COVID-19 resource hub in a dedicated tab on the Fitbit app. It should be noted that the new coronavirus feature on the app isn't available to all at this moment. Currently, Fitbit users in 16 countries can access this feature.

    Plus, it's required that the smartphone language be English to access it. Fitbit notes that the coronavirus hub will soon be available in more countries across other languages in the coming days. The hub can be accessed by tapping on + Health symbol in the bottom-left corner of the app.

    Fitbit COVID-19 Resource Hub Features
     

    Fitbit COVID-19 Resource Hub Features

    Fitbit has shared a few details regarding the new hub, which is offering three primary features. Firstly, users can access resources while staying indoors; secondly, users can book a virtual consultation with a doctor with the help of PlushCare; lastly, Fitbit is offering a direct link to the official WHO website.

    Going into the details, Fitbit notes that the PlushCare doctors are certified to multiple scenarios, including diagnosing the ongoing COVID-19 conditions. They can even prescribe refills and direct users for COVID-19 screening. To access this feature, users are required to create a PlushCare account that provides a free service for 30 days or log in using their existing account credentials.

    Also, the direct link to the World Health Organization website allows users to check the latest information regarding the pandemic. The link provides real-time updates, the latest advisories, and tips to protect oneself. Additionally, Fitbit is providing 90-day free access to its Premium plan, allowing users to access its more than 40 premium at-home workouts, meditations, sleep tracks, and more for free.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news fitbit coronavirus apps
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X