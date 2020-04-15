Fitbit COVID-19 Resource Hub Allows Users To Access Virtual Doctors

Fitbit COVID-19 Resource Hub Access

"To help you stay healthy, safe, and connected, Fitbit is introducing a new tab in the Fitbit app to give our community access to helpful information, motivation, and resources about COVID-19," Fitbit announced via a blog post.

Fitbit users can find the new COVID-19 resource hub in a dedicated tab on the Fitbit app. It should be noted that the new coronavirus feature on the app isn't available to all at this moment. Currently, Fitbit users in 16 countries can access this feature.

Plus, it's required that the smartphone language be English to access it. Fitbit notes that the coronavirus hub will soon be available in more countries across other languages in the coming days. The hub can be accessed by tapping on + Health symbol in the bottom-left corner of the app.

Fitbit COVID-19 Resource Hub Features

Fitbit has shared a few details regarding the new hub, which is offering three primary features. Firstly, users can access resources while staying indoors; secondly, users can book a virtual consultation with a doctor with the help of PlushCare; lastly, Fitbit is offering a direct link to the official WHO website.

Going into the details, Fitbit notes that the PlushCare doctors are certified to multiple scenarios, including diagnosing the ongoing COVID-19 conditions. They can even prescribe refills and direct users for COVID-19 screening. To access this feature, users are required to create a PlushCare account that provides a free service for 30 days or log in using their existing account credentials.

Also, the direct link to the World Health Organization website allows users to check the latest information regarding the pandemic. The link provides real-time updates, the latest advisories, and tips to protect oneself. Additionally, Fitbit is providing 90-day free access to its Premium plan, allowing users to access its more than 40 premium at-home workouts, meditations, sleep tracks, and more for free.