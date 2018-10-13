ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Get discount offers on these Bluetooth speakers

Flipkart is offering discounts on Sony SRS-XB01, Blaupunkt BT-01Bk, and JBL extreme Bluetooth speakers.

By

Related Articles

    It's the third day of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and we already have seen a number of attractive deals and offers on a wide range of products. The Big Billion Days sale has something to offer to all the categories of users. From smartphones to smart TVs and even clothing and apparels the e-commerce giant is offering some great deals on the products.

    Get discount offers on these Bluetooth speakers at Flipkart

    As a part of the ongoing sale, some Bluetooth speakers are also receiving a price cut and if you are out in the market to get your hands on one then this is a perfect time. Let's quickly have a look at the offers provided by the e-commerce giant on the Bluetooth speakers:

    Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth speaker:

    Sony had recently launched the SRS-XB01 Bluetooth speaker. This is the company's latest addition in the SRS compact series of Bluetooth speakers. The speakers come with an original price tag of Rs 2599, however, as a part of the Big Billion Days sale the speaker is receiving a price cut of Rs 900. This brings down the price of the speaker to Rs 1699. The compact speaker is available in eye-catching color combos and is IPX5 rated which makes it water resistant. There is also a built-in microphone and the speaker can give a battery backup of up to 6 hours with one single charge.

    Blaupunkt BT-01 BK portable speaker:

    Flipkart is also offering a discount on Blaupunkt BT-01 BK Bluetooth speakers. The speakers come with an original price tag of Rs 1,049 and it is receiving a price cut of Rs 250 as a part of the sale. This brings down the price of the speakers to Rs 799. The tiny speakers are not only light in weight but also produce powerful audio output considering its size. It has an audio output of 3W and supports connectivity options such as Bluetooth, AUX-in, TF card, and FM.

    JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker:

    The JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker is a premium category speaker which produces a loud sound output that makes it suitable for parties and get together. The speaker comes with an original price tag of Rs 14,999, however, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 3,000. This means you can grab a brand new JBL Xtreme portable speaker for Rs 11,999. The speaker features a 10,000mAh Li-ion battery which offers a battery backup of up to 15 hours with one single charge. The other features include support for wireless connection with up three devices at a time, noise and echo cancellation and others.

     

     

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue