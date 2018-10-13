Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Get discount offers on these Bluetooth speakers

Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth speaker:

Sony had recently launched the SRS-XB01 Bluetooth speaker. This is the company's latest addition in the SRS compact series of Bluetooth speakers. The speakers come with an original price tag of Rs 2599, however, as a part of the Big Billion Days sale the speaker is receiving a price cut of Rs 900. This brings down the price of the speaker to Rs 1699. The compact speaker is available in eye-catching color combos and is IPX5 rated which makes it water resistant. There is also a built-in microphone and the speaker can give a battery backup of up to 6 hours with one single charge.

Blaupunkt BT-01 BK portable speaker:

Flipkart is also offering a discount on Blaupunkt BT-01 BK Bluetooth speakers. The speakers come with an original price tag of Rs 1,049 and it is receiving a price cut of Rs 250 as a part of the sale. This brings down the price of the speakers to Rs 799. The tiny speakers are not only light in weight but also produce powerful audio output considering its size. It has an audio output of 3W and supports connectivity options such as Bluetooth, AUX-in, TF card, and FM.

JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker:

The JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker is a premium category speaker which produces a loud sound output that makes it suitable for parties and get together. The speaker comes with an original price tag of Rs 14,999, however, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 3,000. This means you can grab a brand new JBL Xtreme portable speaker for Rs 11,999. The speaker features a 10,000mAh Li-ion battery which offers a battery backup of up to 15 hours with one single charge. The other features include support for wireless connection with up three devices at a time, noise and echo cancellation and others.