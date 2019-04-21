Gizmore introduces GIZBUDS wireless earbuds for Rs 3,999 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The GIZBUDS wireless earbuds are available for purchase on both online as well as offline retail stores in India.

Gizmore, a digital accessories brand in India has launched wireless earbuds in India called as Gizbuds. The wireless earbuds are priced under sub-Rs 5K range in the country and can be purchased from both retail stores and e-commerce portals.

Each of the earbuds packs a 5.8mm driver unit which delivers the audio output. The wireless earbuds offer a frequency range of 20Hz-20KHz which is standard for most of the budget headphones. They have a sensitivity level of 91db SPL/1mW.

For wireless connectivity, the Gizmore wireless earbuds support Bluetooth V5.0 and have a connectivity range of up to 10 meters. The earbuds will be compatible with all the devices supporting Bluetooth connectivity such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, etc.

Each of the earbuds also integrates an independent microphone allowing the users to carry on with their listening sessions and answering calls while on-the-go. The earbuds are kept alive with an 85mAh battery on each unit. Besides, the earbuds' case also doubles up as a charger. The charging case comes with a 500mAh battery which can charger the earbuds separately. The case comes with a basic microUSB port with which you can charge it.

A USB charging dock in the case allows charging a single earbud. As per Gizmore, the Gizmore wireless earbuds can deliver a music playback and a talk time of up to 7- 9 hours with a single charge. Also, the "Twin TWS Earbuds" is said to deliver clean and crisp sound audio with longer play time. We will like to review the unit before we can verify any claim or give feedback on the same.

As for the pricing, the Gizmodo wireless earbuds have been priced at Rs 3,999 in the Indian market and can be purchased from all the leading e-commerce sites and offline retail stores.