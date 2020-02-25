ENGLISH

    Honor Magic Earbuds Launched With In-Call Noise Cancellation

    By
    |

    Honor All-Scenario Intelligence event has introduced a couple of new products include a new range of laptops, IoT devices, 5G networking products, and more. Honor has also rolled out a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, which claims to be different from the Huawei Freebuds. The new Honor Magic Earbuds is priced at €129, which is roughly Rs. 10,059.

    Honor Magic Earbuds Launched With In-Call Noise Cancellation

     

    Honor Magic Earbuds Features

    Going into the features, the new Honor Magic Earbuds pack 10mm drivers and come with Bluetooth v5.0 support for connectivity. There is also A2DP 1.3, HPF 1.6 filters for remote harmonics, and AVRCP 1.5 support. The earbuds have a 37 mAh battery each and the charging case packs a 410 mAh battery.

    Honor notes that the earbuds offer 3.5 hours of music playback and the charging case increases the total music playback for up to 13 hours. The charging case features a USB Type-C port, which Honor says can fully charge in 1.5 hours.

    Honor Magic Earbuds Launched With In-Call Noise Cancellation

    In-Call Noise Cancellation

    The Chinese company has also fused three microphones with support for in-call noise cancellation. Reports note that the Honor Magic Earbuds will filter the voice of the user when they're on a call with someone. It should also be noted that there's no active noise cancellation for music playback. There are also touch controls to control the playback and the audio.

    Honor claims that the software aspect of the earbuds has been enhanced. Features like instant pairing with EMUI 10 devices have been introduced in the earbuds. The pair can also play and pause automatically when the user removes the earbuds. It automatically switches on the music when the user wears them on.

     

    The Honor Magic Earbuds will be available in two color variants namely Pearl White and Robin Egg Blue. As mentioned, Honor has priced the Magic Earbuds at €129 and has confirmed that the earbuds will go on sale in April 2020.

    news accessories earbuds honor
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 15:53 [IST]
