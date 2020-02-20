Lenovo To Launch HT 10 Pro Earbuds With EQ Technology For Rs. 4,499 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Lenovo is gearing up to launch its wireless earbuds in India packed with EQ technology. The Lenovo HT 10 Pro true wireless, priced at Rs. 4,499, is the upgraded version of the TWS earbuds launched in 2019. The Chinese tech company notes that it would be launching a range of audio devices with EQ technology along with the HT 10 Pro.

Lenovo HT 10 Pro Features

The upcoming true wireless earbuds will bring in the new EQ technology. This means that users can experience different frequencies of music on the same device via the HT 10 Pro earbuds. For instance, while playing light music, the clarity of the sound is enhanced, whereas, in dance numbers, the heavy beats and bass are highlighted.

Lenovo says the HT 10 Pro allows the user to experience both kinds of music by changing the mode between "Pure Music" and "Extra Bass" by pressing a single button. The EQ technology allows two preset equalizer frequencies in the same device. It notes that the Dual EQ mode supports extra bass mode and standard mode for HD sound quality.

Lenovo HT 10 Earbuds Specifications

Some of the other features include waterproofing and stereo dual microphones. The Lenovo true wireless earbuds also feature Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity along with a 20 meters range. It also claims 48 hours of playback time (including battery backup of charging case) and 200 hours of standby time.

Additionally, the Lenovo HT 10 Pro earbuds are said to be powered by the QCC3020 chipset and support aptX Audio for improved audio quality. The company says it packs an ergonomic design and is comfortable to wear.

Lenovo claims that the EQ technology in the HT 10 Pro for Rs. 4,499 is a breakthrough for low-cost devices, which was earlier "only possible in very high-end devices". It hasn't announced the launch date of the new earbuds.

