    Lenovo Tab M10 REL With FHD Display, 7,000mAh Battery Announced At Rs. 13,990

    By
    |

    Lenovo has introduced a new affordable tablet for the Indian masses. Called the Lenovo Tab M10 REL, the latest device is equipped with features like a big FHD+ display and a single front and rear camera. The device is already up for grabs in the country. Here is all you need to know:

    Lenovo Tab M10 REL With FHD Display, 7,000mAh Battery Announced

     

    Lenovo Tab M10 REL India Price And Availability

    The Lenovo Tab M10 REL has been launched at Rs. 13,990 and is available for purchase via Flipkart. The tablet is announced in a single Slate Black color option and is selling along with some offers online.

    The offers include up to Rs. 10,800 off on exchange, a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card, and a 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Also, you can avail no-cost EMI options on the purchase.

    Lenovo Tab M10 REL Hardware And Software Details

    The Lenovo Tab M10 REL is announced with a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display with 1200 x 1920 pixels FHD resolution. While the Chinse brand has used a high-end display on its latest entrant, the processor used is an entry-level one.

    The tablet makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with 1.8 GHz clock speed. The company has announced the device in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. It gets support for an external microSD for additional space.

    In the software department, the device will ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. Imaging is taken care of by an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. In terms of connectivity, the tablet offers a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi (5GHz and 2.4GHz).

    There is a Wi-Fi+ 4G model as well that will cost you Rs. 16,990 on Flipkart. Lastly, a 7,000 mAh battery keeps the device in check.

    image

    Read More About: lenovo tablet news
    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
