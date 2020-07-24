Huawei Freebuds 3i With ANC Goes Official In India For Rs. 9,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As teased, Huawei has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, which is an upgraded variant of the FreeBuds 3 in India. Well, the Huawei Freebuds 3i that went official in May this year has been launched in the country. Earlier this week, the launch of this accessory was teased by the company via its official Twitter handle.

Huawei Freebuds 3i Price In India

The Huawei Freebuds 3i has been launched in two color options - Carbon Black and Ceramic White. It is priced at Rs. 9,900 and will go on sale from August 6, which falls right in time during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale. As a part of the launch offer, the Huawei Band 4 priced at Rs. 3,099 will also be available for sale for the Prime members. This fitness band will go on open sale from August 12 for all customers.

Huawei Freebuds 3i Specifications

Detailing on its specs, the Huawei Freebuds 3i flaunts three microphones with two of them at the outside and one on the inside of the ear canal. Also, this pair of truly wireless earbuds comes bundled with impressive noise cancellation capabilities too.

The microphones on the exterior have the ability to analyze ambient noise and the one on the inside analyses the actual sound that reaches the users' ears in order to fine-tune automatic noise cancellation accurately. Notably, the company touts that the Huawei Freebuds 3i can reduce the noise level by up to 32dB.

In terms of technical aspects, the latest pair of truly wireless earbuds from Huawei features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that lets it pair with smartphones. And, it has 10mm dynamic drivers. There are touch controls to make the device easy to operate such as a double-tap for play or pause music and attend or end calls and long tap to activate automatic noise cancellation. Also, once the earbuds are removed from the case, it will pair instantly with EMUI10 or above devices.

Each earbud features a 37mAh battery providing up to 3.5 hours of playback on a single charge. Likewise, the charging case features a 410mAh battery, which can be charged via a USB Type-C port and this battery can last up to 14.5 hours of playback time.

Best Mobiles in India