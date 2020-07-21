Infinix SNOKAR Audio Range Debuts With First TWS Earbuds News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Infinix is expanding its product portfolio with the official launch of the Infinix SNOKAR TWS earbuds. The debut comes a few days after we had earlier reported the new product range in our exclusive with the company's CEO Anish Kapoor. The new truly wireless earbuds are available in white color.

Infinix SNOKAR Launch Price

The Infinix SNOKAR launch was announced via the company's official Instagram page, which reveals a few details. However, the price of the new product range is still a mystery. In our exclusive interview with Infinix CEO, it was suggested to be less than Rs. 2,000. We expect to have more details about the price and availability in the coming days.

Infinix SNOKAR Features

The new Infinix SNOKAR TWS earbuds places the company on par with other brands like Realme. The new earbuds feature an in-ear design with touch controls to control volume, change tracks, and play or pause the music. As youth-centric earbuds, the Infinix SNOKAR could even have a dedicated control for voice assistant.

For now, there's not much else known about the Infinix SNOKAR. As noted, the Infinix SNOKAR is the latest offering from the brand, dedicated to audio devices. Apart from the TWS earbuds, the SNOKAR offering will also feature other accessories like wired earphones, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, and more.

Infinix SNOKAR: What To Expect

Infinix is one of the popular brands in India and has lined up new smartphone launches. The company has just debuted the Infinix Smart 4 Plus that features a 6,000 mAh battery as its USP. "We will be launching three smartphones, smart television, and some more audio products in the second half of this year," Kapoor said in the interview with Gizbot. The brand is certainly looking for expansion from just smartphones and the launch of the SNOKAR range confirms that.

For now, there aren't many details about the SNOKAR range and its performance. Now that the first TWS earbuds have been launched, we expect to hear more about the accessory. Plus, Infinix is aiming to take on other brands like Realme, which means we can expect affordable price tags for these devices.

