ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    itel Might Soon Launch Smartphone Accessories In India

    By
    |

    itel Mobile -- the smartphone brand from Transsion India is known for launching feature phones and budget smartphones. According to the latest leak, the company is all set to launch a series of accessories in the coming weeks.

    itel Might Soon Launch Smartphone Accessories In India

     

    The leak suggests that the company will launch products like Bluetooth speakers, headphones, power banks, and of that sort. Considering the brand's strategy for smartphones and feature phones, these devices are expected to offer complete consumer experience similar to the newly announced itel Vision 1.

    itel Vision 1 Specifications

    The itel Vision 1 retails for Rs. 5,999 and offers features like a 6.008-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution along with a U-shaped cutout at the top with a water-drop style notch and the entire thing is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

    The device is powered by an unknown octa-core processor with 1.6GHz clock speed with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top.

    The itel Vision 1 does have a dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both slots along with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies. A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone, and there is a micro USB for charging and data syncing. According to the company, the phone can easily last for 24 hours, and it uses AI to further improve battery life by freezing the inactive apps.

    The iPhone-like camera setup at the back has a dual-camera setup with dual 8MP sensors. There is a 5MP selfie camera at the front with support for HD video recording, and it also doubles as facial recognition hardware, and the phone only unlocks if there is any eye-moments to make it more secure. As an added security feature, the device also has a physical fingerprint sensor at the back and it can unlock the device in just 0.2 seconds.

     

    For Rs. 5,999, the itel Vision 1 seems like a good budget smartphone that does not misses out on anything that a phone of this class should have. We are hoping that the upcoming accessories from itel will continue to concentrate on the value-for-money aspect just like the Vision 1.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: itel news smartphones accessories

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X