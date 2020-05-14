itel Might Soon Launch Smartphone Accessories In India News oi-Vivek

itel Mobile -- the smartphone brand from Transsion India is known for launching feature phones and budget smartphones. According to the latest leak, the company is all set to launch a series of accessories in the coming weeks.

The leak suggests that the company will launch products like Bluetooth speakers, headphones, power banks, and of that sort. Considering the brand's strategy for smartphones and feature phones, these devices are expected to offer complete consumer experience similar to the newly announced itel Vision 1.

itel Vision 1 Specifications

The itel Vision 1 retails for Rs. 5,999 and offers features like a 6.008-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution along with a U-shaped cutout at the top with a water-drop style notch and the entire thing is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The device is powered by an unknown octa-core processor with 1.6GHz clock speed with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top.

The itel Vision 1 does have a dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both slots along with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies. A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone, and there is a micro USB for charging and data syncing. According to the company, the phone can easily last for 24 hours, and it uses AI to further improve battery life by freezing the inactive apps.

The iPhone-like camera setup at the back has a dual-camera setup with dual 8MP sensors. There is a 5MP selfie camera at the front with support for HD video recording, and it also doubles as facial recognition hardware, and the phone only unlocks if there is any eye-moments to make it more secure. As an added security feature, the device also has a physical fingerprint sensor at the back and it can unlock the device in just 0.2 seconds.

For Rs. 5,999, the itel Vision 1 seems like a good budget smartphone that does not misses out on anything that a phone of this class should have. We are hoping that the upcoming accessories from itel will continue to concentrate on the value-for-money aspect just like the Vision 1.

