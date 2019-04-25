Jabra Evolve 65e wireless neckband with passive noise cancellation announced in India for Rs 20,320 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The premium Jabra Evolve 65e will be available starting May 2019 in India.

Jabra, the audio accessories brand owned by GN Group has launched its new product in the Indian market. Adding on to its Evolve lineup of audio accessories, the company has announced Evolve 65e wireless neckband. The new Bluetooth earphones come with a lightweight design and passive noise cancellation to meet the demands of today's audience.

The headphones weigh only 36gms and ships with eartips of varied measurements. The Bluetooth neckband ships with a UC-certification which makes it suitable for Skype and Business calls. The earphones run on Bluetooth V4.2 for wireless connectivity. It will be compatible with smartphones, and laptops, etc. It offers a connectivity range of up to 10 m. Interestingly, the wireless connectivity range of the device can be increased using Link 370 USB adapter which ships with the device. Using this USB adapter, the wireless range of the headphones can be increased to up to 30m for PCs.

The wireless neckband by Jabra comes integrated with a four-microphone system. Two of them are packed inside the earbuds and the remaining two in the microphone box to capture voice. The battery specifications of the device are unspecified, however, the company claims that the neckband can give a music playback time of up to 13 hours and a talk time of up to 8 hours. Besides, the Bluetooth earphones can also be connected with Jabra Sound+ app to update the device and fine-tune its settings.

The premium Jabra Evolve 65e carries a price tag of Rs 20,320 and will be available starting May 2019 in India.