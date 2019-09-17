Jays m-Seven Truly Wireless Earbuds With 9.5 Hours Battery Life Launched For Rs. 8,999 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Jays m-Seven truly wireless earbuds are here and will be selling for Rs. 8,999 including one-year warranty. The truly wireless earbuds claim to live up to 9.5 hours on a single charge. The Swedish company also claims 38 hours of total playtime with the charging case.

Jays m-Seven Wireless Earbuds Features In Detail

The Jays m-Seven true wireless earbuds feature built-in touch controls on the side to enable controlling of your music playback. The earbuds are IPX5 rated giving you water resistance, even if the water is projected from any direction in low-pressure. The m-Seven are also sweatproof.

But the main feature here is the battery life. Jays CEO Henrik Andersson says that the m-Seven delivers a battery charge that allows you to cross the Atlantic that will last up to 9.5 hours on a single charge. To charge the earbuds, there's support for USB Type-C charging.

The earbuds come with a 6mm dynamic driver that claims to deliver an immersive audio experience. The m-Seven comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and also supports digital assistant allowing the user to perform tasks hands-free. It weighs 5.9 grams and has a frequency range of 20Hz - 20,000Hz. The truly wireless earbuds are now available for purchase via Headphone Zone's online store and come in black-on-black, grey, black, and green variants.

Jays m-Seven Wireless Earbuds: A Comparison

On the other hand, Lenovo has also launched not one, but five new audio devices in India. The flagship among these Lenovo products is the Airbuds HT10 TWS, priced at Rs. 3,999. Similar to the Jays m-Seven, the Airbuds HT10 TWS comes with an IPX5 rating and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Lenovo claims its earbuds can deliver up to 8 hours of playtime, whereas Jays claims up to 9.5 hours. However, is the difference in pricing justifiable for largely similar features?

Best Mobiles in India