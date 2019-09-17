Just In
- 52 min ago Digitek DBE008 Wireless Neckband Review: Average Audio But Decent Build Quality
-
- 1 hr ago Vivo True Wireless Earphone Announced: Specifications And Pricing
- 1 hr ago Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh WIFI System Review: Outstanding Performance Backed By Strong Signals
- 2 hrs ago NASA’s LRO To Flyby Chandrayaan-2 Landing Site; Could Locate Vikram Lander
Don't Miss
- Movies Mahesh Babu Follows In Prabhas's Footsteps: Prince To Team Up With KGF Director For Pan-India Movie
- Lifestyle Little Things That Will Make You Happy, And No, It’s Not Sex!
- Automobiles 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specs Leaked: Motorcycle Revised With Upgraded Electronics
- News In pics: PM Modi spends his 69th birthday with his mother Heeraben Modi
- Sports India vs South Africa: 2nd T20I preview: When and where to watch, timing, live streaming, probable XI
- Finance Gold And Silver Prices In India Relapse
- Education NIOS Admit Card Released For Class 10 And 12 Sep/Oct 2019 Board Exam
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Jays m-Seven Truly Wireless Earbuds With 9.5 Hours Battery Life Launched For Rs. 8,999
Jays m-Seven truly wireless earbuds are here and will be selling for Rs. 8,999 including one-year warranty. The truly wireless earbuds claim to live up to 9.5 hours on a single charge. The Swedish company also claims 38 hours of total playtime with the charging case.
Jays m-Seven Wireless Earbuds Features In Detail
The Jays m-Seven true wireless earbuds feature built-in touch controls on the side to enable controlling of your music playback. The earbuds are IPX5 rated giving you water resistance, even if the water is projected from any direction in low-pressure. The m-Seven are also sweatproof.
But the main feature here is the battery life. Jays CEO Henrik Andersson says that the m-Seven delivers a battery charge that allows you to cross the Atlantic that will last up to 9.5 hours on a single charge. To charge the earbuds, there's support for USB Type-C charging.
The earbuds come with a 6mm dynamic driver that claims to deliver an immersive audio experience. The m-Seven comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and also supports digital assistant allowing the user to perform tasks hands-free. It weighs 5.9 grams and has a frequency range of 20Hz - 20,000Hz. The truly wireless earbuds are now available for purchase via Headphone Zone's online store and come in black-on-black, grey, black, and green variants.
Jays m-Seven Wireless Earbuds: A Comparison
On the other hand, Lenovo has also launched not one, but five new audio devices in India. The flagship among these Lenovo products is the Airbuds HT10 TWS, priced at Rs. 3,999. Similar to the Jays m-Seven, the Airbuds HT10 TWS comes with an IPX5 rating and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Lenovo claims its earbuds can deliver up to 8 hours of playtime, whereas Jays claims up to 9.5 hours. However, is the difference in pricing justifiable for largely similar features?
-
15,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
13,964
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,989
-
19,990
-
11,190
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
25,000
-
16,000
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
15,000
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435