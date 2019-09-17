ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jays m-Seven Truly Wireless Earbuds With 9.5 Hours Battery Life Launched For Rs. 8,999

    By
    |

    Jays m-Seven truly wireless earbuds are here and will be selling for Rs. 8,999 including one-year warranty. The truly wireless earbuds claim to live up to 9.5 hours on a single charge. The Swedish company also claims 38 hours of total playtime with the charging case.

    Jays m-Seven Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched For Rs. 8,999

     

    Jays m-Seven Wireless Earbuds Features In Detail

    The Jays m-Seven true wireless earbuds feature built-in touch controls on the side to enable controlling of your music playback. The earbuds are IPX5 rated giving you water resistance, even if the water is projected from any direction in low-pressure. The m-Seven are also sweatproof.

    But the main feature here is the battery life. Jays CEO Henrik Andersson says that the m-Seven delivers a battery charge that allows you to cross the Atlantic that will last up to 9.5 hours on a single charge. To charge the earbuds, there's support for USB Type-C charging.

    The earbuds come with a 6mm dynamic driver that claims to deliver an immersive audio experience. The m-Seven comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and also supports digital assistant allowing the user to perform tasks hands-free. It weighs 5.9 grams and has a frequency range of 20Hz - 20,000Hz. The truly wireless earbuds are now available for purchase via Headphone Zone's online store and come in black-on-black, grey, black, and green variants.

    Jays m-Seven Wireless Earbuds: A Comparison

    On the other hand, Lenovo has also launched not one, but five new audio devices in India. The flagship among these Lenovo products is the Airbuds HT10 TWS, priced at Rs. 3,999. Similar to the Jays m-Seven, the Airbuds HT10 TWS comes with an IPX5 rating and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Lenovo claims its earbuds can deliver up to 8 hours of playtime, whereas Jays claims up to 9.5 hours. However, is the difference in pricing justifiable for largely similar features?

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: Jays news accessories
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue