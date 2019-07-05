Just In
- 2 hrs ago Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Unveiled: Comes With An Avengers Medallion
- 6 hrs ago Buying Guide: Water-Repellent Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 20,000
- 10 hrs ago Reliance Jio Unveils New Prepaid plan for Amarnath Yatra 2019
- 16 hrs ago PUBG Lite Beta Test Now Available In India – Here's How To Download And Install
Don't Miss
- News Budget 2019: Why Nirmala Sitharaman will walk the tight-rope
- Movies Nikhil Kumar To Quit Films As He Takes Up New Political Role? 'Media Reports About Me Are Hurtful'
- Lifestyle Akshay Kumar's Airport Fashion Inspires Us To Get Our Inner Cool Out
- Automobiles Jeep Compass Sales Down By 46 Percent In June 2019 — Not Able To Handle Growing Competition?
- Sports World Cup flashbacks: When Pakistan came under fixing allegations in 1999
- Finance Indian Railway Budget 2019: Plan To Push Carrier Into A Semi-High Speed Era
- Education IBPS RRB 2019 To Be Held In 13 Local Languages: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs.1,499
Lenovo has launched a new affordable fitness band, the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 in India, which is the latest fitness accessories from Lenovo, which packs in a lot of features, and is likely to compete against the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and other budget fitness bands available in India. Here is everything you need to know about the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2.
Design And Aesthetics
Overall, the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 looks like a typical affordable fitness band with a monochrome OLED display and a one size fits all strap. There is a home/navigation button at the bottom of the display, which can be used to access the various options available on the band.
Just like the competition, the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 is water resistant up to 50 meters. One important aspect of the smart band is that it comes with a USB port for charging, and does not require a proprietary charging cradle to charge the device.
Features And Specifications
The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 has a 0.87-inch OLED display, powered by the Nordic 52832 processor. The band can be paired with an Android or iOS device using the Lenovo Life app, which is available on respective app stores for free of cost.
The smart band has a dedicated heart rate sensor, which dynamically measures heart rate throughout the day, and the band is also capable of counting the number of steps that you have taken per day, thanks to the built-in pedometer.
Lenovo claims that a single charge on the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 should last up to 20 days, and the band can be recharged directly from a smartphone power adapter or using a USB port on a computer or laptop.
Price And Availability
The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 will be available exclusively on Amazon for Rs. 1,499, which makes Band Cardio 2 cheaper than the Xiaomi Mi Band 3. The device is currently on sale, and users can purchase the same from Amazon India official website.
Buy the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 Here
Our Opinion On the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2
Looking at the features and specifications offered by the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2, the band looks like a great choice for those, who are entering into the fitness programs or for those who want to keep a tab on their heart rate. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
25,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
25,990
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900
-
1,100
-
11,000
-
30,360