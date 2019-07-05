Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs.1,499 News oi-Vivek

Lenovo has launched a new affordable fitness band, the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 in India, which is the latest fitness accessories from Lenovo, which packs in a lot of features, and is likely to compete against the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and other budget fitness bands available in India. Here is everything you need to know about the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2.

Design And Aesthetics

Overall, the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 looks like a typical affordable fitness band with a monochrome OLED display and a one size fits all strap. There is a home/navigation button at the bottom of the display, which can be used to access the various options available on the band.

Just like the competition, the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 is water resistant up to 50 meters. One important aspect of the smart band is that it comes with a USB port for charging, and does not require a proprietary charging cradle to charge the device.

Features And Specifications

The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 has a 0.87-inch OLED display, powered by the Nordic 52832 processor. The band can be paired with an Android or iOS device using the Lenovo Life app, which is available on respective app stores for free of cost.

The smart band has a dedicated heart rate sensor, which dynamically measures heart rate throughout the day, and the band is also capable of counting the number of steps that you have taken per day, thanks to the built-in pedometer.

Lenovo claims that a single charge on the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 should last up to 20 days, and the band can be recharged directly from a smartphone power adapter or using a USB port on a computer or laptop.

Price And Availability

The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 will be available exclusively on Amazon for Rs. 1,499, which makes Band Cardio 2 cheaper than the Xiaomi Mi Band 3. The device is currently on sale, and users can purchase the same from Amazon India official website.

Our Opinion On the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2

Looking at the features and specifications offered by the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2, the band looks like a great choice for those, who are entering into the fitness programs or for those who want to keep a tab on their heart rate. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2.

