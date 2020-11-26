Massive Discounts On Roomba & Bravaa Smart Vacuum Cleaners: Black Friday Sale News oi-Vivek

If you are in search of a smart and automated vacuum cleaner, then this Friday could be the best time to buy one. iRobot has announced up to 30 percent discount on products like the Roomba i7+ and the Braava Jet M6 during the Black Friday 2020 sale.

The sale will be held on November 27th, and users can get iRobot products at a discounted price for a limited time. Do note that, these prices will only be applicable on iRobot India official website.

iRobot Roomba i7+ Features

The Roomba i7+ is a premium smart vacuum cleaner with features like 3-stage cleaning system. The Roomba i7+ usually retails for Rs. 99,900, which will be available with up to 30 percent off during the Black Friday Sale.

It also has an automatic dirt disposal system, which can hold up to 30 bins of dust. It also uses a power-lifting suction, which delivers 10X the airpower for the faster and easier cleaning process.

Roomba i7+ also uses iAdapt 3.0 navigation technology, which allows the robot to map the surrounding to clean across the home or the office. Besides, it can also clean pet hairs, pollen, dust mite, and cat allergens.

iRobot Braava jet m6 Features

The iRobot Braava jet m6 is also a robot mop, which regularly retails for Rs. 54,900. The Braava jet m6 is a Wi-Fi-enabled smart device that can even clean kitchen grease. It uses jet sprays to remove dirt and clean the floor, furniture, rugs, and walls.

It also comes with a premium design, that goes well with most houses and offices. On top of that, one can also control the iRobot Braava jet m6 using a smartphone by pairing the device using iRobot HOME App.

Buy iRobot Roomba i7+ and iRobot Braava jet m6 here

