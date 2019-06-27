iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum With Alexa And Google Assistant News oi-Karan Sharma

Imagine a robot vacuum that not only remembers a home's floor plan and cleans specific rooms by name - but also automatically empties itself. iRobot Corp the leader in consumer robots, announced the availability of the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal in India. The Roomba i7+ brings a new level of intelligence and automation to robotic vacuum cleaners with the ability to learn, map and adapt to a home's floor plan.

Introducing Imprint Smart Mapping, the Roomba i7+ remembers multiple floor plans and room names so users can customise cleaning jobs and direct the robot to clean specific rooms by voice command or via the iRobot HOME App. When the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum is finished cleaning, it empties its own dust bin into the Clean Base, which holds 30 bins of dirt, allowing customers to forget about vacuuming for weeks at a time. This enhances the customer experience by eliminating the dusty and dirty mess often associated with emptying vacuum canisters.

The Roomba i7+ works with Alexa enabled devices and is the only robot vacuum that lets users clean specific rooms by name with a voice command. For example, just say, "Alexa, ask Roomba to clean my kitchen," and the Roomba i7+ will efficiently find its way to the appropriate room to clean. Once finished, the robot will return to its base to charge and automatically empty its contents when paired with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal.

Featuring a low-profile design to clean under furniture and along with toe kicks, the Roomba i7+ Roomba robot uses a High-Efficiency Filter to capture 99 per cent of pollen, mold, dust mites, and cat and dog allergens.

Pricing and Availability

The Roomba i7 robot vacuum is already available in India from 21 February, with a suggested starting price point of Rs 69,900. The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum will also be available for purchase along with the Clean Base, at Rs. 89,900. The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal sold separately to those who have purchased i7 will retail from Rs.37, 900. Additional Dirt Disposal Bags will be made available starting at Rs.1, 690 for a pack of three bags.

The products will be available in the Croma stores across - Delhi Mumbai and Bangalore and the iRobot products will also be available on Amazon.in.

