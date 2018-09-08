iRobot launches Roomba 966 robotic vacuum cleaner in India, priced at Rs 51,900

iRobot's an American advanced technology company has launched Roomba 966 robo-vacuum for the Indian market. With the help of Roomba 966 smart vacuum cleaner users can clean their homes without the need of leaving the couch. The intuitive robot can even reach hard-to-access, under-bed and below-couch areas to give the users a clean home.

iRobot's first line-up of Roomba robot vacuum cleaners was first introduced back in 2002, and the company has not changed the basic formula of manufacturing the smart robot-vacuum cleaners. The new gen Roomba vacuum cleaner comes along with several improvements and tweaks which makes it easy to use the cleaners.

In terms of design, the Roomba 966 robot-vacuum cleaner features a sleek design and offers some decent features. The device comes with a streamlined, disc-shaped body which has a height of 3.6-inch and as mentioned earlier that the cleaner can even clean the areas which are inaccessible such as areas under the beds and others.

The iRobot Roomba 966 can run for a continuous time period of up to 75 minutes, post which the cleaner can recharge itself to resume cleaning. The cleaner is designed to clean carpets, kitchen tiles, and even hardwood floors. The device has an iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with Visual Localization technology. This technology helps the cleaner to navigate on its own and keep a track of its location.

The smart cleaner comes enabled with Dirt Detect technology which allows it to identify unclean areas which require more intensive cleaning. In addition to this, the Roomba 966 is also Wi-Fi enabled and can be accessed via iRobot HOME app. With the help of the HOME app, users can schedule, start and stop cleaning sessions when they are not at home.

The cleaner is also compatible with Amazon Alexa which allows a user to control the cleaner by giving voice commands using the Amazon's connected home assistants such as Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot Plus. Once the smart cleaner is done cleaning it returns to its Home Base charging station.

As for the contents in the packaging box, there is the Home Base Charging station, a Line cord, one Dual-Mode Virtual Wall Barrier, two AA Batteries, one extra filter, one extra side brush, owner's guide and documentation package, product registration info card, and 2-Years warranty card by Puresight Systems Pvt Ltd.

The Roomba 966 smart cleaner comes with a price tag of Rs 51,900 and is sold by Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd. in India.