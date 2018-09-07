Xbox One gets Amazon Alexa support

Xbox One, the gaming console from Microsoft was earlier reported to get a support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The rumors related to Xbox's integration with Amazon's voice-based digital assistant have been surfacing over the web for quite a while. With the addition of the support for Alexa, users will be able to control their console with the help of voice commands. Now, Microsoft has officially added the support for Alexa to the Xbox. This new Xbox skill will allow the users to control their Xbox via voice commands.

Apart from the Xbox, the smart home devices which are backed by Microsoft Cortana have also got the support for the latest Xbox skill. This brings back the Kinect-like voice control functions to the Xbox. Currently, the new Xbox skill is available for a small bunch of users specifically those who are a part of Xbox Insiders program. It is expected that the others users will receive the Alexa support in the near future. There is no official announcement made by Microsoft as to when this feature will be made available to the masses globally via the stable channel.

As per an official Xbox blog post "Today, starting with select Xbox U.S. Insiders, we're expanding voice support by introducing the Xbox Skill, which enables you to navigate and interact with Xbox One using voice commands through your Cortana and Alexa-enabled devices".

With the help of the new Xbox Skill users will be able to switch on their consoles, launch an app or even games, quickly access their system controls and also start a broadcast using their voice commands.

As per Microsoft, the voice commands will be the fastest way to launch a game, considering that the users will not need to go through the fuss of switching on their console and accessing the library of games before selecting a title.

All a user needs to do is give a voice command such as 'Alexa, start Halo', this will switch on the Xbox One and launch the games in a jiffy. The new Xbox skill also gets the support for Alexa as well as Cortana devices including Amazon Echo, Windows 10 PCs, Android and iOS devices, and Sonos One.

In order to activate the voice control skill, the users will need to sign-in into their Xbox and link the console with their respective Microsoft account or the Amazon account.

Image Source