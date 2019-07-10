Just In
iRobot Launches Roomba And Braava Vacuum Robots Now Available On Flipkart
Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd., the authorized distributor of iRobot, leading global robo-vacuum brand, is back with an exciting announcement for its consumer base in India. The brand that is known to offer high-end robotic vacuum cleaners has partnered with e-commerce giant Flipkart to expand the reach of its product line. From now onwards, customers can order their favorite Roomba and Braava devices through Flipkart's website and mobile application.
Through its top-notch value proposition and extensive product portfolio, iRobot has revolutionized the way we clean our homes. Equipped with advanced Dirt Detect technology and intelligent sensors, iRobot's domestic cleaning robots can efficiently vacuum, mop and dust the floors without any human assistance. While this sounds like a dream, but these iRobot products can offer you a hassle-free cleaning experience.
Sharing his insight on the partnership, Pulak Satish Kumar spokesperson of Puresight Systems, said, "We are thrilled to tie up with India's leading e-commerce platform. We have been planning for a while to join hands with Flipkart as it has emerged as the undisputed leader in the Indian e-commerce space. We believe this collaboration will help us to bolster iRobot's online presence and reach a wider audience. Last year, we partnered with Croma stores to expand our offline reach."
