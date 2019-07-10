ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    iRobot Launches Roomba And Braava Vacuum Robots Now Available On Flipkart

    By
    |

    Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd., the authorized distributor of iRobot, leading global robo-vacuum brand, is back with an exciting announcement for its consumer base in India. The brand that is known to offer high-end robotic vacuum cleaners has partnered with e-commerce giant Flipkart to expand the reach of its product line. From now onwards, customers can order their favorite Roomba and Braava devices through Flipkart's website and mobile application.

    iRobot's Roomba And Braava Vacuum Robots Now Available On Flipkart

     

    Through its top-notch value proposition and extensive product portfolio, iRobot has revolutionized the way we clean our homes. Equipped with advanced Dirt Detect technology and intelligent sensors, iRobot's domestic cleaning robots can efficiently vacuum, mop and dust the floors without any human assistance. While this sounds like a dream, but these iRobot products can offer you a hassle-free cleaning experience.

    Sharing his insight on the partnership, Pulak Satish Kumar spokesperson of Puresight Systems, said, "We are thrilled to tie up with India's leading e-commerce platform. We have been planning for a while to join hands with Flipkart as it has emerged as the undisputed leader in the Indian e-commerce space. We believe this collaboration will help us to bolster iRobot's online presence and reach a wider audience. Last year, we partnered with Croma stores to expand our offline reach."

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: irobot flipkart gadgets news
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue