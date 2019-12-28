ENGLISH

    Mi Matte Hard Case For Redmi Note 8 Pro Launched For Rs. 499

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is known for offering a slew of accessories for its product portfolio. Previously, the company has launched many accessories such as power banks, fitness bands, etc. Now, it seems to have focused on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is one of the bestselling smartphones of the year.

    Earlier this month, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It is an official tempered glass screen guard made using Corning's accessory glass. Now, the company has come up with another accessory, which is the Mi Matte Hard Case for the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Mi Matte Hard Case

    As its name suggests, the Redmi Note 8 Pro's Mi Matte Hard Case offers a matte finish at its rear and a better grip at the sides. It provides all-round protection for the device as it is made using a shock-absorbent material. The volume keys at the sides are also protected by the hard case. When it comes to the interiors, the case is made of soft material so that there aren't any scratches.

    Just like the protective cases launched for the Redmi K20 series, the bottom edge of the Mi Matte Hard Case is left open so that users can access the ports easily. It has holes at the top for a secondary microphone and an IR sensor. To access the SIM card tray at the left of the smartphone, users will have to remove the case as there isn't an opening for the same.

    Price And Availability

    Xiaomi has launched the Mi Matte Hard Case for the Redmi Note 8 Pro only in the Black color option. It is priced at Rs. 499 and can be purchased from the official website, Mi.com.

    What We Think

    Given that the case is made from a shock-absorbent material and can prevent scratches with a soft inner layer, we expect it to be an impressive one to added to the company's portfolio of accessories. We can expect more accessories to be launched for other bestselling models as well.

    Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
