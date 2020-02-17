Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20 Hours Battery Life Launched For Rs. 1,399 News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has launched yet another Bluetooth speaker -- the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, which is capable of producing a peak sound output to 5W. Unlike some of the previous iterations, the latest offering features a rugged design and is also lightweight.

According to Xiaomi, the diaphragm of the speaker is constructed using a Canadian long fiber pulp vibration film, which will retain the vibration to reproduce clearer sound. The Bluetooth speaker also comes with a passive radiator, which will enhance the low-frequency sound to offer a good sound stage. When the speaker is connected to a smartphone, one can summon the voice assistant by pressing the single touch button.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is IPx5, making the speaker water and dust resistant. It also comes with a loop strip, which can be used to attach the speaker to a carry bag or even a backpack.

The speaker is based on Bluetooth 5.0, which enables a faster pairing process and also results in stable connections with increased range. The speaker is equipped with a 2,000 mAh battery and the company claims that it can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. It has a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. However, the company has not mentioned on the time it takes to fully charge.

Price And Availability

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is currently on sale on Mi.com for Rs. 1,399 and is only available black color and comes with a six months standard warranty. Overall, the product seems like a nice offering for the asking price, especially considering the battery life. However, we are yet to test the actual sound quality of this unit on how it actually sounds in the real-life. If you are looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker, then the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker seems like a great option.

