    Microsoft working on wireless earbuds to take on Apple AirPods

    Apple recently launched its second-generation of AirPods. The AirPods 2 has seen a huge success after the inclusion of new chip and features. However, the rest of the industry is still trying to deliver the best to take on them. At the beginning of this month, it has been reported that Amazon is also planning to introduce an Alexa enabled wireless earbuds and it seems like Microsoft is working on an AirPods competitor as well.

    According to Thurrott report, Microsoft is planning to launch a pair of wireless earbuds and it is working on it with the codename of 'Morrison'. However, the report hasn't disclosed any specification about the earbuds, but it seems that the company is also planning to integrate Cortana on it.

    "Morrison is likely related to Jim Morrison, who was the lead singer of the Doors and is considered to be a classic American rock star. As for the name, Surface Buds has been tossed around but I don't know if that will be the retail name when they do arrive," reads the Thurrott report.

    This is not the first time the software giant is planning to introduced headphones. Last year it released the Surface Headphones, along with some Zune-branded wired earbuds. It tough to believe rumors but we never know what Microsoft is planning to do.

    Do note that all this information is based out of rumors and the company has not agreed to any of this. So its better to take this informatoin with the pinch of salt. We can expect some more information about the earbuds in the near future.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
