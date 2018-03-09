Mivi Collar Bluetooth neckband headset launched at Rs. 2,999

Mivi, an Indian electronic gadgets brand, has just launched an all-new pair of wireless Bluetooth neckband earphones called Collar in India. The key highlights of the new neckband wearing style earphones are that it features seamless Bluetooth wireless connectivity, a stylish design with comfort-fit earbuds and CVC 6.0 Passive noise cancellation.

Commenting on the launch, Midhula Devabhaktuni, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder, Mivi said, "We, at Mivi, believe in gifting experiences to people through our products. Our latest addition, Collar Earphones will bring superior sound, comfort and audio innovations to consumers. Our products are developed to offer seamless experience and comfort at value plus price point. We are confident that Collar Earphones will address the needs of consumers and will be well accepted in the Indian market."

"As earphones have become part of the uniform of youth and our consumers everyday gear, our approach to the wireless category as a whole has been to solve the problems of all-day wearability and performance without sacrificing quality and aesthetics," she added.

Designed to flex with life, Mivi Collar Earphones are said to deliver a top-notch sound experience with a lightweight, bendable, around-the-neck design. It is built to ensure a stable wireless connection and to deliver the best call and command (voice) quality. It features 3 control buttons that let users take calls, adjust volume or skip a track all hands-free with the press of a button. The stylish and compact earphone comes with a metal finish which adds to the look of the device.

The easy to wear, wireless neckband earphones also comes with HD-stereo sound and Bluetooth V4.1 technology. "A complement to music lovers' everyday lifestyle, the Mivi Collar Earphone offers great convenience whether on-the-go, in the office or at leisure," the company has said in a statement.

Further, the company has also claimed that Mivi Collar earphones have been engineered for superior sound and that it brings together unique technological features to deliver best-in-class quality for voice and music. The earphones have a universal compatibility and dual pairing feature which allows users to pair two devices at a time.

Mivi Collar is said to deliver up to 10 hours of playtime and 250 hours of standby time on only 2-3 hours of charging. It boasts a magnetic lock and in-built Microphones through which all music and call functionalities can be accessed and controlled.

Talking about the pricing, the headphones are priced at Rs. 2,999 and is available on Mivi.in and Amazon.in starting today but will be also available on the popular e-commerce portals including Flipkart and Paytm from 27th March 2018.