Mivi Collar Classic Wireless Earphones Launched At Introductory Price Of Rs. 999

Mivi has announced the launch of new wireless headphones named the Mivi Collar Classic. The earphones can be purchased via Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 999; however, the original price is set at Rs. 2,499. It comes in multiple color options - Black, Blue, Green, Gray, Orange, and Red.

Moreover, the e-commerce site is also giving several offers including 5 percent unlimited cash back using Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 20 percent on the first prepaid transaction using UPI payments, and RuPay debit card. Further, you will get one year warranty on the Mivi Collar Classic earphones.

Mivi Collar Classic Features

The Collar Classic earphones come with neckband style and MEMS mic for the crystal-clear sound. The earphones feature an in-line 3-button to control music and calls which will allow play or pause music and accept or reject calls. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of up to 10m.

Like Mivi Collar 2 earphones, the Collar Classic also comes with fast charging which claims to offer 24 hours playback time on a full charge and 10 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charge. The Mivi Collar Classic is also IPX5 certified for sweat and dust resistance. The built-in microphone on the earphones will let you activate voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri by pressing the button.

To recall, the Mivi Collar 2 earphones were launched at Rs. 1,399 and are available green, blue, black, red, and orange color options. As far as features, the Mivi Collar 2 also offers 10 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. Further, it takes 40 minutes to charge the full battery and can be paired with two devices at the same time.

Mivi Collar Classic: Better Than Competition?

Considering the price, the Mivi Collar Classic earphones offer decent features including great battery life, official IP rating, and much more. For budget-conscious users, the earphones will be a good choice. Taking about the competition, the Mivi Collar Classic will give tough competition against the Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+, the Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones, which is priced at Rs. 1299.

