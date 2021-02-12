Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched At Rs. 1,499 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boat has announced the launch of the Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless neckband earphones in India which is the successor of the Rockerz 255. At an affordable price tag, the Rockerz 255 Pro+ offers a lot of premium features such as a Qualcomm chipset, fast charging, official IPX7 rating, and so on.

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Price

The earphones have been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499 and it can be purchased from the company's official site starting today. Besides, it will be available to other e-commerce sites as well. It comes in three color options - Active Black, Navy Blue, and Teal Green.

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Features

The Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ features a neckband-style design and has 10mm dynamic drivers along with AAC/SBC/aptX codec support for better sound. It is also equipped with functional buttons that allow you to increase and decrease the volume. One can access Google Assistant or Siri with a single press.

The earphone also comes with ASAP fast charging technology and it can be charged via a USB Type-C port. There is a 300 mAh battery which will offer you 40 hours of playback or voice calling on a 50%-60% volume level. Further, the Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ claims to provide 10 hours of playback timing with just 10 minutes of charging. It supports Bluetooth 5 for connectivity and can be connected in a range of up to 10 meters.

Furthermore, the earphones come with an official IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance which allows you to use the earphones in outdoor activities without any worry. Considering the features and price, it can be said that the Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ is an affordable neckband-style wireless pair of earphones. It will also give tough competition to other brands such as Redmi, Oppo, and Noise.

