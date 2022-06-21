Yoga Day 2022; Best Fitness Smartwatches Under Rs. 2000 Features oi-Akshay Kumar

In today's fast-paced moving lifestyle, it's getting necessary for everyone to take care of their health and fitness. However, not everyone can always go to the gym every day to watch their fitness levels. But, there are special gadgets like fitness trackers and smartwatches for the users that they can afford to keep a track of their fitness.

This International Yoga Day, we have curated a list of the best fitness smartwatches under Rs. 2,000, which will help the users to watch their fitness levels from time to time. The list includes the best smartwatches under Rs. 2,000 from brands like Noise, GOQii, Boat, Fire-Boltt, and more. So, let's have a look at the features of these devices.

Best Smartwatches Priced Under Rs. 2,000

Noise ColorFit Qube O2

The Noise ColorFit Qube O2 is the first device on our list of best smartwatches priced under Rs. 2,000. The wearable features a stylish design with a square 1.5-inch TFT LCD color display. The device has a heart rate monitor, tracking of eight active sports modes, Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, and a 180 mAh long-lasting battery. The Noise ColorFit Qube O2 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and can be purchased from Croma.

GOQii Smart Vital Lite Smartwatch

The GOQii Smart Vital Lite is one of the most affordable smartwatches in India at Rs. 1,899. Apart from the fitness-centric features, the wearable also comes bundled with three months of personal care subscription from the brand. This feature provides personalized health advice from a GOQii-certified health coach, doctors, and experts. The heart rate sensing smartwatch comes with a blood oxygen level tracker and up to seven days of battery life.

Boat Wave Lite Wearable

The Wave Lite from the house of Boat is an affordable smartwatch featuring a square 1.69-inch HD display encased inside a sleek metal body. The wearable offers a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 tracker. The smartwatch has IP68-certified water and dust resistance, 140+ watch faces, and up to seven days of battery life. The device is available to buy on Amazon India for Rs. 1,799.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Fitness Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max smartwatch comes in as many as seven variants with different straps. The wearable costs just Rs. 1,799 and is available on e-commerce portals like Flipkart. The smartwatch comes with a 1.6-inch large color LCD display bearing a 2.5D curved glass and a resolution of 240 x 288 pixels. The device has over 27 sports modes, smart health tracking with a SpO2 sensor, a heart-rate monitor, and eight days of battery life.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT280CH Smartwatch

The Zebronics ZEB-FIT280CH is the most affordable smartwatch on our list at just Rs. 1,499. The wearable has a 1.39-inch square color display. The device is waterproof and can be worn while swimming as well. The smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 tracker, caller ID support, 12 different sports modes tracking, and up to seven days of battery life.

Ambrane Pulse Smartwatch

The Ambrane Pulse is the last product on our list of best smartwatches under Rs. 2,000 in India. The wearable is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is available with multiple bank offers on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The device has multiple fitness-centric features such as a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitoring system, support for eight different sports modes, and sedentary reminders. The smartwatch is touted to last 10 days on a single charge.

So these are some of the best affordable smartwatches in India priced under Rs. 2,000. So at this year's Yoga Day, the consumers can purchase any of these devices to monitor their fitness levels on the go every day.

