Boat Wave Neo Smartwatch Offers Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 sensor under Rs. 2k News oi-Akshay Kumar

Boat Wave Neo smartwatch has been launched in India. This is the company's third wearable in the Wave series, after the Boat Wave Lite and the Wave Pro that were introduced back in March. The new Boat Wave Neo smartwatch offers a handful of health-centric features like a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 sensor under just Rs. 2,000.

Boat Wave Neo Offers A Handful Of Health-Focused Features

The Boat Wave Neo comes with a bunch of health-centric features. The phone has a heart rate sensor that can monitor the wearer's heart rate 24x7. The smartwatch is also fitted with a SpO2 sensor to let the users measure their blood oxygen levels. The device can also track stress levels and monitor the sleeping habits of the user.

The Wave Neo is capable of tracking daily activities like steps taken, distance covered, calories burned, and more. The smartwatch supports 10 different sports modes like walking, swimming, running, climbing, basketball, badminton, yoga, and more. The wearable also has the IP68 certification to provide resistance against dust and water. The device tips the scale at just 35 grams and comes with a durable free silicone strap.

Boat Wave Neo Sports A Square Display, Up To Seven Days Of Battery Life

The Boat Wave Neo smartwatch features a 1.69-inch full touch-enabled display. The screen offers 550 nits brightness, a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, and a 2.5D curved glass to protect it from daily wear and tear. The device supports more than 100 watch faces via the Boat Hub companion application on the smartphones.

The display of the device shows call alerts, SMS details, weather updates, alarm, music controls, camera app controls, sedentary reminders, and more. The brand claims that the Boat Wave Neo is capable of delivering up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

Boat Wave Neo Price In India, Availability

Boat has priced the Wave Neo competitively at Rs. 1,799. The smartwatch will be available to buy on Flipkart starting from May 27. The wearable is being offered in as many as three color options - Black, Blue, and Burgundy.

As for the Boat Wave Lite, it is available in the country for Rs. 1,999. The Boat Wave Pro can be purchased by paying a sum of Rs. 2,799.

