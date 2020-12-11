No Power Button On AirPods Max And The Ear Cups Cost Rs. 6,500 News oi-Vivek

AirPods Max -- the latest premium over-the-head headphones from Apple are all over the news for the last few days. The AirPods Max costs Rs. 59,900 in India and comes with some unique features that no other premium headphones have.

Just like the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max does not have a physical power button. However, unlike Apple's TWS earphones, which automatically turn off after placing them inside the case, the AirPods Max goes into a low-power mode when placed inside the carrying case that comes bundled with the product.

Apple also mentions that the AirPods Max might take up to two hours to switch to low-power mode if they are inactive and are not placed inside the carry case. So, if you are planning to buy the AirPods Max, you should also carry the weird-looking case to save battery.

AirPods Max Ear Cushions Costs Rs. 6,500

AirPods Max also comes with user-replaceable ear cups -- the AirPods Max Ear Cushions and they retail for Rs. 6,500 in India. The ear cushions use a magnet to connect to the headphone and can be easily replaced.

As the AirPods Max does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, one has to buy lighting to 3.5mm cable for Rs. 3,500. So, if you are planning to connect the AirPods Max to an older device with a 3.5mm headphone jack output, then you have to shell out an additional Rs. 3,500.

Just like the iPhone 12 lineup, the AirPods Max comes with lighting to USB Type-C cable for charging. If you don't have a charging adapter, then you should also invest an additional Rs. 2,000 in getting the same. So, you have to spend at least Rs. 5,000 more to make the AirPods Max a universal headphone that works with almost any product.

